St. Louis-based Investment Group Launches Centered Partners - a New Integrated Advisory Firm

St. Louis–based firm combines insurance, real estate, capital markets, and M&A advisory with deep industry expertise and a broad-based employee ownership model

ST. LOUIS, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenleaf Capital Partners ("GCP"), a St. Louis–based private investment and management company, today announced the launch of Centered Partners, an integrated advisory firm spanning insurance, commercial real estate, capital markets, and M&A advisory services. Purpose-built to serve business owners and middle-market companies across specialty industries, Centered Partners takes a long-term, client-first approach.

A Different Kind of Advisory Firm

Centered Partners was created to address a gap in the advisory market: the lack of a single, integrated platform that brings together risk management, real estate strategy, capital solutions, and transaction advisory under one roof—with each engagement anchored in deep industry knowledge rather than product sales.

"We built Centered Partners to be the firm we always wished existed as operators—one that understands how insurance, real estate, capital, and strategic transactions all connect inside a real business," said Chip Smith, CEO of Centered Partners and Co-Founder of Greenleaf Capital Partners. "We're also planning to build this for decades, not a quick flip."

Deep Specialty Industry Expertise

Centered Partners serves clients through deep expertise and proprietary programs in HVAC & residential services, manufacturing & distribution, portable sanitation & environmental services, construction & specialty trades, elevator & commercial field services, private equity, and banking & financial services, with additional industry verticals in development.

Built on Broad-Based Employee Ownership

Central to Centered Partners' identity is its commitment to broad-based employee ownership. Every team member participates in the long-term value they help create—a structure the founders believe drives better client outcomes and a culture that attracts top talent.

Backed by Proven Operators

Centered Partners is backed by Greenleaf Capital Partners, co-founded in 2012 by Chip Smith and Colin Smith. GCP has started, built, and exited more than a half-dozen businesses and currently manages four platform companies. The founding partners bring direct experience scaling service businesses to national platforms—including ATIS, which grew to become the global leader in elevator inspections with more than 350 team members.

In addition to GCP, the investor group behind Centered Partners includes other St. Louis–based entrepreneurs and operators with decades of middle-market experience, including Wayne Smith, David LaGrand and Dino Vainalis.

Capitalized for Growth

Centered Partners has completed an initial capital raise from its founding investor group and is actively pursuing partnerships with like-minded advisory firms and professionals—whether through acquisition, merger, or team expansion—to broaden its platform across geographies and disciplines.

"We've capitalized the firm to grow—both organically and by partnering with aligned firms and professionals who share our long-term, client-first approach," said Smith. "If you believe in putting clients at the center and building something that lasts, we want to talk."

About Centered Partners

Centered Partners is an integrated advisory firm headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, offering business insurance, commercial real estate, capital markets, and M&A advisory services. The firm serves business owners and middle-market companies through a model anchored in specialty industry expertise and broad-based employee ownership. For more information, visit centeredpartners.com.

About Greenleaf Capital Partners

Greenleaf Capital Partners is a St. Louis–based private investment and management company founded in 2012 by Chip Smith and Colin Smith. GCP has started, built, and exited multiple businesses and currently manages four platform companies. The firm is committed to long-term value creation, operational excellence, and broad-based employee ownership.

Media Contact:

Chip Smith, CEO

Centered Partners

314.200.5000

[email protected]

centeredpartners.com

SOURCE Centered Partners