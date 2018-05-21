St. Louis Blues and Enterprise Announce Building Naming-Rights Agreement; Rename Home of the Blues "Enterprise Center"

"We are thrilled to have two St. Louis institutions extend their partnership with this naming-rights agreement," said St. Louis Blues Chairman Tom Stillman. "The Blues and Enterprise were born in St. Louis and have enjoyed more than a half century of success in this community. Jo Ann Taylor Kindle and Andy Taylor have been key members of our all-local ownership group since 2012, and this new agreement is yet another example of the Taylor family's commitment to the Blues and to the entire St. Louis community. We are excited that the home of the Blues, and the site of so many high-profile sports and entertainment events, will soon be Enterprise Center."

"This new partnership is a natural fit – the Blues and Enterprise are St. Louis originals," said Jo Ann Taylor Kindle, President of the Enterprise Holdings Foundation, as well as a member of the St. Louis Blues' ownership group and daughter of Enterprise founder Jack Taylor. "Last year we both celebrated milestone anniversaries in our hometown – 50 years for the Blues and 60 years for Enterprise. St. Louis means a lot to our company – it's where my family founded our business and where many of our employees and customers live and work. We're excited to take our partnership with the Blues to this new level, and we look forward to the many memories to be made at Enterprise Center."

Formerly named "Scottrade Center" and located in the heart of downtown St. Louis, the venue is one of the finest sports and entertainment complexes in the country, with state-of-the-art facilities and an unprecedented commitment to quality and service. It features a full range of programming that includes concerts, ice shows, family shows and sporting events. The building plays host to approximately 100 events a year, bringing over a million guests to downtown St. Louis annually.

The naming-rights agreement was announced at a press conference on May 21. The new agreement goes into effect on July 1. Renderings and a press kit can be found at EnterpriseCenter.com.

Enterprise has been an Official Partner of the National Hockey League (NHL) for nearly a decade. "NHL fans are three times more likely to rent from Enterprise three or more times a year compared to our general customer," said Pat Farrell, Enterprise's Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer. "Our frequent renters are also more likely than average consumers to tune in to high-profile sporting events. All that has made the NHL a proven high-value marketing partner that helps us drive increased levels of brand awareness and consideration."

The announcement comes at a time when the facility is being renovated and reinvented to heighten the fan experience, elevate the dining and beverage options and create new gathering spaces. The summer 2018 renovations will bring dramatic changes at every level, for every fan. More information about the building renovations can be found at stlouisblues.com/renovations.

About Enterprise

The Enterprise brand – which comprises Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Enterprise CarShare, Enterprise Truck Rental, Enterprise Car Sales, the Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise, Zimride by Enterprise and Rideshare by Enterprise – offers customers a total transportation solution. Its flagship brand, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, was founded in 1957 and is known for an extensive network of convenient locations, affordable rates and outstanding customer service. Enterprise Rent-A-Car was ranked on BusinessWeek magazine's annual list of "Customer Service Champs" for four years in a row. Enterprise operates not only as a key provider for insurance replacement, weekend getaways and special occasions, but also as a local transportation alternative. With more than 5,800 fully staffed airport and neighborhood offices located within 15 miles of 90 percent of the U.S. population, Enterprise can meet whatever transportation need customers may have – renting, buying or sharing.

About St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues have been a part of the NHL since 1967. During more than 50 years of operation, the organization has established itself as one of the premier professional sports franchises in the country. With nine division titles, a Presidents' Trophy and more than 20 former team members enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame, the Blues have etched one of the most storied histories in the NHL. Through their history, the Blues have hosted more than 35 million fans and invested millions in the St. Louis community via Blues for Kids, the team's charitable foundation.

