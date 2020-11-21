St. Louis Blues Join Ashley HomeStore's Hope to Dream Parade of New Beds, Bunk Bed Build Day for Deserving Local Children

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While the St. Louis Blues are in their offseason, the team is still working to help the community, most notably by making sure every child in the St. Louis area has a bed to call their own.

Led by the team's Blue Crew, mascot Louie and volunteers, Ashley HomeStore's Hope to Dream parade of decorated cars and delivery trucks filled with 100 new children's beds today made its way to Grace Church, home of Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), 5151 N. Illinois Street in Fairview Heights.

After unloading the new beds, the group assisted SHP volunteers with turning plywood and lumber into bunk beds for delivery with the new beds to children in need. Each child also will receive fresh, new linens and comforter, provided by the Blues, when the bunk beds are delivered.

This marks the fourth year Ashley HomeStore's Hope to Dream program has partnered with the Blues to present new bed sets to deserving local children. Since 2017, the home furnishings retailer has teamed up with the Blues to donate 400 new beds to St. Louis-area youth in need.

"Every child should have a bed to call their own," says Chad Spencer, CEO of local Ashley HomeStore licensee, Dufresne Spencer Group (DSG). "We're delighted to once again partner with the Blues to help ensure every child enjoys the gift of sleep."

A national initiative, Hope to Dream has presented the gift of sleep to more than 100,000 children since its inception in 2010.

To nominate a child for a new Hope to Dream bed, visit any Ashley HomeStore or apply online at www.AHopeToDream.com.

SOURCE Ashley HomeStore