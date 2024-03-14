St. Louis Cardinals Manager Oliver Marmol Swings into the Beverage Industry as a Strategic Investor with Once Upon A Coconut

ST. LOUIS, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Upon A Coconut, a rapidly growing coconut water brand, is thrilled to announce the strategic partnership with Oliver Marmol, the esteemed manager of the St. Louis Cardinals. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Once Upon A Coconut as it continues to expand its footprint in the health and wellness and professional sports industries.

Oliver Marmol, St. Louis Cardinals Manager, stays hydrated with Once Upon A Coconut on the practice field, embodying the spirit of health and excellence.

Oliver Marmol, renowned for his leadership and strategic thinking on and off the baseball field, has joined Once Upon A Coconut as a strategic investor. Marmol's investment and involvement are poised to accelerate the brand's growth and reinforce its commitment to promoting healthy, sustainable hydration options for consumers and athletes worldwide.

"Partnering with Once Upon A Coconut was a natural decision for me," said Oliver Marmol. "I've always prioritized health and wellness, both for myself and for my team. Once Upon A Coconut's mission to provide a natural, nutritious hydration option aligns perfectly with my values. I'm excited to be part of a brand that not only delivers an exceptional product but also gives back to local communities."

Once Upon A Coconut is known for its commitment to quality, sourcing coconuts from the finest groves in Vietnam to ensure that each sip delivers pure, hydrating, and delicious coconut water. With no added sugars or preservatives, Once Upon A Coconut offers a refreshingly natural taste that has quickly made it a favorite among health-conscious consumers as the fastest growing coconut water on the market.

"We are honored to welcome Oliver Marmol to our team," said John Chiorando, CEO of Once Upon A Coconut. "Oliver's expertise and passion for health will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our reach. His dedication to excellence and genuine belief in our product makes him the perfect fit for our brand. We look forward to working together to hydrate and inspire his players and more people around the globe."

This strategic partnership signifies a pivotal step forward for Once Upon A Coconut, reinforcing the brand's commitment to excellence and innovation in the health and wellness sector. With Oliver Marmol on board, the company is set to reach new heights, making healthy hydration accessible to more people than ever before.

About Once Upon A Coconut

Once Upon A Coconut is a leading coconut water brand dedicated to providing consumers with a healthy, natural, and delicious hydration experience. Sourced from the finest coconut groves in Vietnam, Once Upon A Coconut's products are all-natural, free from added sugars and preservatives, and packed with essential electrolytes for ultimate hydration. The brand is committed to sustainability and strives to make a positive impact on the planet and its people.

About Oliver Marmol

Oliver Marmol, the esteemed manager of the St. Louis Cardinals, is renowned for his strategic acumen and leadership in the high-stakes world of Major League Baseball. Beyond his professional achievements on the field, Marmol is deeply invested in health, wellness, and positive community impact. His venture into the business world as a strategic investor in Once Upon A Coconut reflects his commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle and sustainable practices. With a keen understanding of teamwork and resilience honed through his baseball career, Marmol's partnership with the brand signifies his dedication to excellence and innovation in both sports and the wellness industry.

SOURCE Once Upon A Coconut