St. Louis Children's Hospital launches "I Am Proof" fundraising campaign to transform the future of children's health

The historic campaign, which highlights patient journeys and underscores the powerful impact donors can make, has privately raised $335 million toward its $400 million goal

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Louis Children's Hospital announced the public phase of its "I Am Proof" campaign, a $400 million fundraising effort designed to expand access to world-class pediatric care, accelerate groundbreaking pediatric research at WashU Medicine, and enhance the patient and family experience for the more than 270,000 children a year who seek care at St. Louis Children's.

The campaign—which highlights patient care journeys and underscores the powerful impact donors can make—has privately raised more than $335 million toward its $400 million goal. The early success of the campaign reflects its strong philanthropic leadership and provides extraordinary momentum for public support.

"Supporting pediatric research is one of the most meaningful investments we can make," said James S. McDonnell, honorary chair of the "I Am Proof" campaign. "Through the Children's Discovery Institute, St. Louis Children's Hospital, its Foundation, and WashU Medicine collaborate to make discoveries that lead to better treatments and cures for children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. I'm honored to help lead a campaign that will advance this critical work and continue to strengthen St. Louis as a center for pediatric innovation."

The "I Am Proof" fundraising campaign focuses on three priorities that reflect St. Louis Children's leadership as Missouri's No. 1 children's hospital:

Advancing Scientific Discovery: Through investments in WashU Medicine pediatric research and innovation, anchored by the Children's Discovery Institute (CDI), donors support a campaign that will enable St. Louis Children's and WashU Medicine to establish disease-specific centers of excellence. These centers will accelerate discoveries that lead to treatments and cures for children.

Expanding Access to Care: St. Louis Children's and WashU Medicine are committed to reaching children where they live, learn, and play—extending revolutionary pediatric health care beyond the hospital walls. Campaign donations will support community-based programs like Healthy Kids Express, mobile health care units that deliver essential care directly to children who might not otherwise receive it.

Enhancing the Patient and Family Experience: Campaign contributions will enable St. Louis Children's to support spaces and services that bring comfort and relief during challenging times. This support includes St. Louis Children's Center for Families, open 24/7, which provides a welcoming place for parents to rest, do laundry, enjoy snacks, and find comfort while their child receives care.

The campaign priorities are outlined in greater detail on the "I Am Proof" website, which shares stories of patients, families, care teams, physicians, and donors who are helping bring this vision to life. In addition, the campaign will be featured regionally on colorful billboards and highlighted through local radio, television, and online promotions. To learn more or to make a gift, visit StLouisChildrens.org/IAmProof or contact Tanya Waskiewicz at 314.286.0971.

Early commitment and funding have built the necessary momentum for the public campaign

Leadership commitments from James S. McDonnell III, members of the Taylor and Kindle families, along with Enterprise Mobility, Dana Brown Charitable Trust, Emerson, Nestlé Purina PetCare Company, the Hauck Charitable Foundation, Robert and Signa Hermann Jr., Richard G. Engelsmann, and several anonymous donors are propelling the "I Am Proof" campaign forward.

Early funding from these gifts supports transformational initiatives across all three campaign pillars:

Scientific Discovery: Establishing disease-specific pediatric research centers of excellence as part of the Children's Discovery Institute, including the Center for Brain Development and Neurological Disorders; Center for Gene and Cell-Based Therapies; Center for Pediatric Immunology; Center for Pediatric Pulmonary Disease and Asthma; Center for Rare, Undiagnosed and Genetic Diseases; Hermann Center for Child and Family Development; and McDonnell Pediatric Cancer Research Center.

Access to Care: Expanding outreach programs like Healthy Kids Express and advancing the development of the mental wellness campus to expand behavioral health services and increase access to care across the region.

Patient and Family Experience: Enhancing programs and spaces that support families during their care journeys, including pet therapy, the new Child Life Zone, and the Center for Families.

"My family and I have a deep love and passion for our hometown, and we believe in giving back to help make this community as strong as possible," said Chrissy Taylor, CEO of Enterprise Mobility and campaign co-chair. "Unfortunately, too many children in our region still face barriers to receiving the care they need. Programs like Healthy Kids Express are powerful examples of how this campaign will bring critical services directly to kids who might not receive them otherwise. Together, we can make sure every child has access to outstanding care, right here at home."

For nearly 150 years, St. Louis Children's, in collaboration with WashU Medicine pediatric physician specialists, has provided exceptional care to children and families from every state and more than 80 countries. WashU Medicine pediatric specialists are the physicians who treat patients at St. Louis Children's. Physicians and researchers at WashU Medicine advance discovery and lead innovative clinical trials, giving children and families more answers and treatment options for the most common to the most complex conditions. As the hospital continues to expand its programs and facilities to meet growing regional needs, the "I Am Proof" campaign provides the resources to strengthen its legacy of excellence.

"St. Louis Children's has a storied history of serving children and families with heart, innovation, and excellence," said John Stupp Jr., campaign co-chair. "This campaign both honors that legacy and secures the future—fueling discoveries, advancing cures, and ensuring generations of children continue to receive world-class care and support."

In 2025, U.S. News & World Report again recognized St. Louis Children's as one of America's Best Children's Hospitals, ranking St. Louis Children's as No. 1 in Missouri, No. 1 in St. Louis, and No. 3 in the Midwest region.

About St. Louis Children's Hospital

St. Louis Children's Hospital is part of BJC Health, one of the largest nonprofit health care organizations in the United States and has provided exceptional care for children from all 50 states and 80 countries around the world for more than 140 years. With its academic partner, WashU Medicine, St. Louis Children's is consistently ranked among the nation's best pediatric hospitals by U.S. News & World Report and earns national distinction for comprehensive services that include heart, cancer, neurology, and orthopedics. St. Louis Children's is among an elite group of pediatric hospitals worldwide that have achieved a fifth consecutive, four-year Magnet Distinction® designation by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. St. Louis Children's is also one of the few pediatric hospitals in the Midwest nationally recognized by the American College of Surgeons as a Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center, which is the highest classification of trauma care.

CONTACT:

Patrick Barry, BYRNE PR

314-540-3865

[email protected]

Rachel Yann, BJC HealthCare

618-334-1787

[email protected]

