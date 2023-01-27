St. Louis Market Receives New Rally House Storefront

BALLWIN, Miss., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The greater St. Louis area currently has a handful of Rally House stores. Now, the nationally recognized sports and merchandise retailer is elated to announce the market's newest location: Rally House Central Plaza! Fans in and around Ballwin, MO, can turn to this new Rally House store for pro and college team gear from the industry's best brands. Additionally, the store carries an abundance of STL apparel and gifts for all the residents and visitors in the area.

Rally House takes great pride in being the trusted source for sports apparel and local merchandise around St. Louis. "There aren't many cities with fans as awesome as the ones in STL," explains District Manager Megan Otto. "Which is why Rally House Central Plaza will be the perfect fit! Not only is our staff just as passionate about St. Louis sports, but we also have all sorts of gear for everyone to express their love for the city and its teams."

Those that visit Rally House Central Plaza will appreciate the exceptional quality and design of the merchandise in stock. These products come from trusted vendors, such as Nike, New Era, '47, and Mitchell & Ness. Furthermore, this new location offers apparel, accessories, and collectibles for numerous professional and collegiate organizations, including the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, Missouri Tigers, SLU Billikens, and many more.

Rally House Central Plaza has an enormous local section dedicated to clothing and gifts inspired by all the famous St. Louis eateries, attractions, and brands. Proud residents and tourists will find localized products to represent hometown favorites like Imo's Pizza, Schlafly Beer, Anheuser-Busch, and various others.

Patrons will enjoy shopping at Rally House Central Plaza. Still, there's an expansive selection of merchandise to browse at www.rallyhouse.com, with shipping options for all 50 states. And for the latest store news, the company recommends visiting www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-central-plaza or following the store on Facebook (@RallyCentralPlaza) and Instagram (@rallycentralplaza).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 140+ locations across 14 states.

