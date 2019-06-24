St. Louis Post-Dispatch Names Coolfire Solutions Top Workplace For Second Year

ST. LOUIS, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At an awards ceremony last Thursday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch named software development company Coolfire Solutions a 2019 Top Workplace in the Greater St. Louis area for the second consecutive year.

The Top Workplaces honor is based on employee nominations received by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Employees of nominated companies are surveyed by Energage LLC, a third-party research partner and provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. More than 1,100 companies were nominated in 2019 representing over 94,000 St. Louis employees.

"As we accelerate the company's growth, it's critical to engage the team and maintain a positive workplace," said Don Sharp, Coolfire Solutions CEO. "Being nominated by the team two years running is an honor and validation that we are maintaining a great place for employees to work and grow."

Based in downtown St. Louis since 2010, Coolfire Solutions is part of the growing technology scene. The company offers a competitive benefits package including medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401K match, flexible PTO, company-paid parking, along with other in-office perks including free snacks, drinks, cold beer, coffee, espresso, ping pong table, and Xbox.

"We're always competing for the area's top talent," continued Sharp, "and we are continuously looking for new ways to invest in our employees and benefits. We have excellent benefits and perks, but it's working with next-generation technology that thrills our employees most."

For more information about the Top Workplace awards, visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com/workplaces/. For more information on Coolfire Solutions, visit www.coolfiresolutions.com.

About Coolfire Solutions

Coolfire Solutions is a software development company with products and services uniquely designed around situational awareness. Originally built for the U.S. Military, Coolfire now provides a set of cloud services utilizing real-time data and communications to improve awareness, control and response for crisis management and customer interactions. The services are designed to enhance instead of replace existing IT systems and enterprise applications. Coolfire is a trusted resource for industry leaders such as Enterprise Rent-A-Car. For more information, visit https://www.coolfiresolutions.com.

Media Contacts:

Aaron Eversgerd

Coolfire Solutions

(314) 202-4078

press@coolfiresolutions.com

SOURCE Coolfire Solutions

