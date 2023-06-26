St. Louis Post-Dispatch Recognizes KnowledgeLake a Top Workplace for 2023

The company has been honored five years in a row



SAINT LOUIS, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowledgeLake , a leading provider of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solutions, is proud to announce that it has been selected as one of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Top Workplaces for 2023. This marks the fifth year in a row that KnowledgeLake has been recognized with the prestigious award.

The Greater St. Louis Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey conducted by Energage LLC, an employee engagement technology partner. The survey measures 15 key culture drivers essential to an organization's success, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"Making this list year after year tells us our efforts to provide a respectful, engaging and collaborative culture where people are empowered to push the boundaries of innovation have created a great work environment," said Ron Cameron, Founder and CEO of KnowledgeLake. "Our employees are the heart of our success, and to receive this award, knowing it is based on authentic feedback, is truly an honor."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a significant achievement for companies, as it reflects the genuine satisfaction and endorsement of their employees," Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. Rubino emphasized the importance of employee voice and recognition, stating, "In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

KnowledgeLake has always been committed to creating a positive and empowering work environment for its team members. This recognition validates the company's ongoing efforts to foster a culture that values participation, creativity, and employee well-being. The award is a testament to KnowledgeLake's dedication to providing an exceptional workplace where employees can thrive and contribute to the company's ongoing success.

In addition to the growing list of Top Workplace awards, KnowledgeLake is a five-time winner of the Microsoft Partner of the Year award, recognizing companies that have demonstrated innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies. KnowledgeLake has also received recognition from industry analysts, validating the company's success in meeting the critical market need for modern enterprise content management solutions. Most recently, KnowledgeLake was positioned as a Star Performer and Major Contender in the Everest Group's Intelligent Document Processing and Unstructured Document Processing Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023, highlighting the company's strengthening market position and technological innovations.

KnowledgeLake is the only end-to-end, fully cloud-native solution for intelligent document processing, enabling organizations to capture, process, and manage their content in a single platform. The company combines AI-powered intelligent document capture, workflow automation and robotic process automation (RPA) to increase organizational productivity. Two million users worldwide employ KnowledgeLake to work faster and more efficiently. The company's exceptional culture and products have earned numerous accolades, including multiple Microsoft Partner of the Year awards.For more information, visit knowledgelake.com.

