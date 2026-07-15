St. Louis Startup HAULa Named Arch Grants Finalist Ahead of Marketplace Launch

ST. LOUIS, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it is picking up a couch from Facebook Marketplace, transporting lumber for a home renovation, hauling a riding mower, or bringing home a new appliance, moving oversized items is often inconvenient and expensive. For many consumers and businesses, the only options are renting a truck, paying costly delivery fees, or relying on friends and family with the right vehicle.

St. Louis entrepreneur Christian Roberts believes there is a better way.

HAULa Founder, Christian Roberts

Roberts is the founder of HAULa, a St. Louis-based technology startup launching this summer that connects people who need large or oversized items transported with local owners of pickup trucks, trailers, cargo vans, and flatbed trucks looking to earn additional income. Designed for short-distance hauling, HAULa provides an on-demand alternative to truck rentals and traditional delivery services for homeowners, contractors, businesses, and everyday consumers. Before its public launch, HAULa was recently recognized as a finalist in the 2026 Arch Grants Startup Competition, one of St. Louis' leading startup accelerators supporting high-growth companies through mentorship, community resources, and the opportunity for equity-free funding. The company was also listed as one of the eleven "Startups to Watch 2026" by the St. Louis Business Journal.

The idea for HAULa was not born in a boardroom, it grew out of a variety of experiences; one of which was a home renovation.

"My wife and I were doing an extensive rehab of our home, and we constantly found ourselves needing a truck or trailer to pick up materials," Roberts said. "We were fortunate to have a friend who let us borrow his truck, but it made me realize how many people don't have that option. Renting a truck isn't always convenient, and delivery fees can be surprisingly expensive. I started wondering why there wasn't an easier way to connect people who own trucks and trailers with people who simply need to move something across town."

Experiences like this exposed a gap in today's on-demand economy. While rideshare and food delivery apps have transformed how people move themselves and everyday purchases, transporting oversized items has remained dependent on truck rentals, traditional movers, or personal favors. HAULa was created to modernize that experience through a dedicated marketplace for oversized transportation and provide a "right-sized" solution.

The platform is built to transport items that do not fit inside a standard passenger vehicle, including furniture, appliances, Facebook Marketplace purchases, building materials, landscaping supplies, estate sale finds, recreational equipment, and commercial materials. At the same time, it creates flexible earning opportunities for vehicle and trailer owners by helping them monetize vehicles and equipment that often sit unused.

HAULa features pre-screened drivers, transparent upfront pricing, real-time tracking, in-app communication, and performance-based incentives designed to deliver a dependable customer experience.

"Truck and trailer owners already have the equipment," Roberts said. "HAULa simply helps connect them with people who need it. It's a win for customers who save time and money, and a win for drivers looking to earn additional income using assets they already own."

As part of its launch, HAULa is partnering with Mound City Fund, a St. Louis nonprofit dedicated to helping low- to moderate-income homeowners restore vacant and deteriorated homes throughout St. Louis City and County, and White Box Labs to release a limited-edition soccer jersey. Proceeds from the collaboration will support Mound City Fund's mission.

Launching first in the St. Louis metropolitan area this summer, HAULa plans to expand into additional markets while continuing to develop technology, strategic partnerships, and tools that make oversized transportation easier for customers and more profitable for independent drivers.

Customers interested in using the platform or vehicle owners interested in becoming drivers can learn more by visiting www.haula.app

Website: www.haula.app

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SOURCE HAULa