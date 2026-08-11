St. Luke's Announces New Heart Hospital

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Luke's University Health Network is pleased to announce its new St. Luke's Heart Hospital will open at St. Luke's Anderson Campus in October!

The $252 million Heart Hospital is the largest construction project in St. Luke's more than 150-year history, both in terms of dollar figure and square footage.

St. Luke's new Heart Hospital is opening October 2026.

The five-story, approximately 355,000-square-foot facility, constructed entirely of American steel, is seamlessly integrated into St. Luke's Anderson Campus. A central corridor on each of the upper floors stretches 330 feet — roughly the length of a football field.

Construction began in 2024 and has employed hundreds of skilled workers. Once fully operational, the Heart Hospital will support hundreds of permanent, family-sustaining health care jobs.

The new Heart Hospital adds 140 beds and nearly doubles the size of the Anderson Campus. It will provide patients with convenient access to the full spectrum of St. Luke's nationally recognized cardiovascular services, including four dedicated heart operating rooms, one hybrid operating room, 10 advanced interventional suites for cardiac catheterization, electrophysiology and interventional radiology, in addition to a specially designed cardiac intensive care unit providing high-acuity heart patients advanced specialized care.

Additionally, the Heart Hospital will be fully equipped with the latest, most innovative equipment and technologies to best treat our cardiac patients. This includes brand new, state-of-the-art imaging equipment to see and assess the most intricate heart issues, heart-lung machines to take over pumping blood during open-heart surgeries and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines to provide patients with continuous, long term cardiopulmonary support.

In recent years, St. Luke's has built five full-service acute care hospitals — more than any other health system in Pennsylvania.

Designed to support learning and innovation, the Heart Hospital furthers St. Luke's educational mission through expanded teaching space and a new cardiac fellowship program. It also incorporates numerous design innovations to improve efficiency and enhance patient experience. Internal service corridors provide staff access to supplies and other support areas, facilitating better workflow.

The facility also includes features that will improve flow and otherwise benefit the broader Anderson Campus, including a rooftop helipad and a new, larger cafeteria.

The 500-acre St. Luke's Anderson Campus opened 15 years ago as Pennsylvania's first new full-service acute-care hospital in four decades.

The original campus included a state-of-the-art cancer center and medical office building. In 2017, the addition of a $26 million Specialty Pavilion added new specialty services and an Ambulatory Surgery Center. In 2020, the $90 million Women & Babies Pavilion opened, introducing labor and delivery services, a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), graduate medical education space and a simulation teaching center.

About St. Luke's

Founded in 1872, St. Luke's University Health Network is a fully integrated, regional, non-profit network of 23,000+ employees providing services at 16 campuses and 350+ outpatient sites. With annual net revenue of $4.5 billion, the Network's service area includes 11 counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Dedicated to advancing medical education, St. Luke's is the preeminent teaching hospital in central-eastern Pennsylvania.

SOURCE St. Luke’s University Health Network, Inc.