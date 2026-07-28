St. Luke's Grand View Marks 1st Anniversary amid Financial Turnaround and Expanded Access to Care

BETHLEHEM, Pa., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Luke's Grand View Campus is celebrating its first anniversary as part of St. Luke's University Health Network with a dramatic financial turnaround and expanded access to enhanced-quality health care for residents of Bucks and Montgomery counties.

Before joining St. Luke's, Grand View reported operating losses of $80 million for the fiscal year ending June 2025, raising concerns about the hospital's long-term future. One year later, financial results as of June 30, 2026, show an operating loss of approximately $28 million, positioning the campus to achieve a positive bottom line in the next few years.

"From day one, St. Luke's pledged to enhance and strengthen health care services at Grand View while expanding opportunities for employees. We kept those promises—and together built an even stronger future for our community," said Rick Anderson, President & CEO of St. Luke's. "We are proud of our Grand View team and what we accomplished together during this past year. For some, the challenges we faced could have been overwhelming, but not for our Grand View and St. Luke's teams."

Over the past year, St. Luke's Grand View has strengthened care and operations by:

Recruiting 76 physicians and advanced practitioners in cardiology, oncology, neurology, orthopedics, primary care and other key specialties.

Hiring 98 new nurses.

Establishing a Family Medicine Residency Program.

Implementing a $17 million Epic electronic medical record system.

Beginning construction of a $30 million Women's & Babies Unit to restore obstetrical services.

The campus has also benefited from St. Luke's purchasing power, clinical expertise and operational efficiencies. Epic has improved documentation, care coordination and administrative processes, contributing to better patient outcomes and stronger financial performance.

For Grand View's approximately 2,000 employees, joining St. Luke's has created expanded career opportunities across the Network's 16 hospitals and 350-plus outpatient locations.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently ranked St. Luke's among the nation's top three health systems for quality, safety and patient experience, based on public data reported to the government.

"Grand View's remarkable turnaround is a reflection of its successful integration into a strong, mission-driven regional network while preserving Grand View's local identity and commitment to the community," said Douglas Hughes, President of St. Luke's Grand View Campus. "Our dedicated employees have embraced change and worked tirelessly to strengthen the future of health care in this region."

St. Luke's has successfully integrated community hospitals including Quakertown, Allentown, Miners, Warren, Blue Mountain, Sacred Heart and Easton, as well as Penn Foundation, a mental health and addiction services provider based in Sellersville.

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About St. Luke's

Founded in 1872, St. Luke's University Health Network is a fully integrated, regional, non-profit network of 23,000+ employees providing services at 16 campuses and 350+ outpatient sites. With annual net revenue of $4.5 billion, the Network's service area includes 11 counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Dedicated to advancing medical education, St. Luke's is the preeminent teaching hospital in central-eastern Pennsylvania.

SOURCE St. Luke’s University Health Network, Inc.