St. Luke's Expands Enterprise Image Management with State‑of‑the‑Art Technology from Sectra

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Luke's University Health Network has implemented a next‑generation enterprise imaging solution that dramatically enhances how medical images are stored, accessed and shared across the Network. The system, provided by Sectra – a global leader in PACS (picture archiving and communication system) and medical imaging technology – delivers a unified, highly secure archive capable of managing imaging across multiple specialties and care pathways.

With this deployment, St. Luke's now has a single, powerful platform that seamlessly integrates multiple modalities and imaging types, including radiology, cardiology, ophthalmology and more. All images flow into one comprehensive storage environment, enabling caregivers to retrieve studies instantly, regardless of the campus or department where they were created.

This centralized design not only streamlines clinical workflows but also ensures that physicians and other authorized providers have rapid, on‑the‑fly access to the information they need to diagnose, treat and monitor patients with unprecedented efficiency.

"This enterprise imaging solution is another example of St. Luke's strategic investment in cutting‑edge technology that elevates patient care and supports our mission to remain one of the nation's top health systems," said Dr. Robert Fournier, St. Luke's Chairman of Radiology. "A single, secure archive for all imaging across the Network enhances collaboration, strengthens clinical decision‑making and ultimately benefits every patient we serve."

Sectra's advanced cloud‑based technology incorporates industry‑leading cybersecurity protections, including proprietary encryption, while still allowing end‑users to access the full imaging suite through a standard web browser. The result is a highly resilient, scalable and user‑friendly imaging ecosystem.

"For years, Sectra has been advancing a vision for enterprise imaging and integrated diagnostics, one that strengthens collaboration, improves access to information and ultimately supports better patient care," said Isaac Zaworski, U.S. president for Sectra. "St. Luke's is leaning into this vision and setting an example for others through their commitment to innovation. We couldn't be prouder to have them as a partner."

St. Luke's was recognized in 2025 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as the #1 health system in the nation for quality, safety and patient experience, affirming the Network's leadership in delivering exceptional care supported by innovative technology.

"Clinical images are essential parts of a patient's health story. Sectra ensures those stories are complete, connected and accessible," said Dr. Christine Ramirez, Associate Chief Medical Information Officer. "Unifying every imaging modality, workflow and clinician on one enterprise imaging platform advances St. Luke's mission by empowering clinicians, improving outcomes and elevating patient care."

Founded in 1872, St. Luke's University Health Network is a fully integrated, regional, non-profit network of 23,000+ employees providing services at 16 campuses and 350+ outpatient sites. With annual net revenue of $4.5 billion, the Network's service area includes 11 counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Dedicated to advancing medical education, St. Luke's is the preeminent teaching hospital in central-eastern Pennsylvania.

