BETHLEHEM, Pa., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Luke's University Health Network is pleased to announce that its newly created St. Luke's College of Health Sciences has begun accepting applications for its inaugural class, which will begin in May 2026.

The College, which shares a campus with St. Luke's University Hospital – Bethlehem, is now enrolling students at www.StLukesCollege.org for the following programs:

St. Luke’s Launches St. Luke’s College of Health Sciences to Strengthen Regional Health Care Workforce

Radiography (Associate Degree)

Respiratory Care (Associate Degree)

RN to BSN (Bachelor's Degree)

In addition to its degree-granting programs, the College will also offer general education coursework.

Approval to establish the St. Luke's College of Health Sciences was granted in October 2025 by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, marking a strategic step that will shape the future of health care education and workforce development in the Lehigh Valley and beyond.

"This is a historic milestone for the Lehigh Valley," said Mary Grace Simcox, EdD, RN, first president of the St. Luke's College of Health Sciences. "The launch of the St. Luke's College of Health Sciences reflects a bold commitment to strengthening our health care workforce by providing an affordable, local pathway to high-demand careers complete with guaranteed clinical placements, hands-on learning, small class sizes, and clear opportunities for professional advancement."

Respiratory Care and Radiography classes will be held at the Priscilla Payne Hurd Education Center, while the RN to BSN program will be offered fully online with a curriculum designed to support adult learners seeking non-traditional college experiences. Students will also have access to simulation and skills labs, study areas and library resources.

St. Luke's longstanding partnerships with regional colleges and universities will continue.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the health care and social assistance sector is projected to experience the largest job growth of any industry between 2024 and 2034, driven by an aging population and persistent workforce shortages. Meeting this demand requires strong, accessible education pathways.

St. Luke's has long been a leader in medical education, operating the oldest School of Nursing in the country, a four-year medical school through The Temple St. Luke's School of Medicine, and offering more than 60 Graduate Medical Education programs.

"The launch of the St. Luke's College of Health Sciences reflects St. Luke's ongoing commitment as a national leader in health care education and builds on that foundation," Simcox said. "We are excited to welcome our first class of students and help them start, grow and thrive in a health care career."

For more information or to apply, visit www.StLukesCollege.org or watch St. Luke's College of Health Sciences Overview Video.

About St. Luke's

Founded in 1872, St. Luke's University Health Network is a fully integrated, regional, non-profit network of 23,000+ employees providing services at 16 campuses and 350+ outpatient sites. With annual net revenue of $4.5 billion, the Network's service area includes 11 counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Dedicated to advancing medical education, St. Luke's is the preeminent teaching hospital in central-eastern Pennsylvania.

SOURCE St. Luke’s University Health Network, Inc.