St. Luke's Named among Most Socially Responsible in Nation

BETHLEHEM, Pa., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Luke's University Health Network has been recognized by the Lown Institute as one of the most socially responsible hospitals in America, receiving 'A' grades in Equity, Value and Outcomes on the 2024-25 Lown Institute Hospitals Index. Out of more than 3,500 hospitals measured by Lown, only 5% achieved honor roll status, with St. Luke's ranking among this select group of high performers.

Of 311 health care systems throughout the country, Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's ranked #3 on the social responsibility metric. In Pennsylvania, it was the top-ranked of 27 systems.

"This report's findings reflect St. Luke's dedication to expand access to our Network's world-class, outcomes-driven quality care," said St. Luke's Vice President of Community Health Rajika Reed, PhD., MPH, MEd. "As the Lehigh Valley's only locally based, independent health care network, proudly caring for those in need for over 150 years, we are fully committed to and invested in advancing the wellbeing of our community."

Additionally, nine individual St. Luke's hospitals earned Honor Roll status this year, with "A" grades across all of the top four categories, Social Responsibility, Equity, Value of Care, and Patient Outcomes:

St. Luke's University Hospital ( Bethlehem , Allentown and Sacred Heart campuses) St. Luke's Anderson Campus St. Luke's Easton Campus St. Luke's Miners Campus St. Luke's Monroe Campus St. Luke's Upper Bucks Campus Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital



"Great care is only great if everyone can access it," said Vikas Saini, MD, president of the Lown Institute. "We need hospitals that are not only leaders in clinical care, but also strong community partners—and the hospitals at the top of our list are showing the way."

The 2024-25 Lown Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility is the only ranking to combine metrics of health equity and value of care alongside patient outcomes, for more than 3,500 hospitals nationwide—offering a holistic view of hospitals as total community partners. Lown's fifth annual Index evaluates hospitals on over 50 measures, including novel metrics such as community benefit, racial inclusivity, and avoidance of overuse. Data sources include Medicare fee-for-service and Medicare Advantage claims, CMS patient safety data and hospital cost reports, and IRS 990 forms, among others. Full methodology can be found on the Lown Index website.

The Lown Institute is an independent think tank advocating bold ideas for a just and caring system for health. Learn more at www.LownHospitalsIndex.org.

About St. Luke's

Founded in 1872, St. Luke's University Health Network is a fully integrated, regional, non-profit network of more than 20,000 employees providing services at 15 campuses and 350+ outpatient sites. With annual net revenue of $3.5 billion, the Network's service area includes 11 counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Dedicated to advancing medical education, St. Luke's is the preeminent teaching hospital in central-eastern Pennsylvania.

