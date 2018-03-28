St. Luke's School to Outfit Football Roster in VICIS ZERO1 Helmets in 2018 Season

Last season, the first for the ZERO1, players on 18 NFL teams and 20 top NCAA programs wore the advanced helmet. St. Luke's decision to equip its entire team in the ZERO1 is part of a larger commitment from high schools around the country to outfit athletes with the most technologically advanced equipment.

"The VICIS ZERO1 is a game changer for the St. Luke's football family – my number one concern is player safety," said St. Luke's School Head Football Coach Noel Thomas. "I couldn't be more impressed with what VICIS scientists, neurosurgeons and engineers have designed. I'm thankful to be a member of a community that is willing and able to blaze a trail to the safest brand of football possible."

Originally introduced to NFL and NCAA teams, the ZERO1 is now available to high school programs for the 2018 season. The ZERO1 is the most technologically advanced helmet on the market, designed to reduce impact forces with a highly engineered structure that differs from traditional football helmets. The ZERO1 has a deformable outer shell and a unique columnar layer designed to slow impact forces like a car bumper.

"Our team at VICIS is focused on bringing the ZERO1's breakthrough protective technology to high schools across the country," said Dave Marver, VICIS CEO and co-founder. "We applaud Coach Thomas and the St. Luke's football program for protecting their athletes, and we look forward to seeing Storm players elevate their game this season."

VICIS recently took advantage of lower production costs to reduce the price of the ZERO1 and make it more accessible to high school programs. St. Luke's purchase of the ZERO1 helmet follows the launch of the VICIS online marketplace. All helmets ordered by March 30, 2018 will be delivered by July 31, 2018. Quantities are limited, so individuals and teams are encouraged to place orders as soon as possible. For additional information about VICIS and the ZERO1, or to reserve a helmet for your player or team, visit www.vicis.com.

ABOUT VICIS

VICIS is a Seattle-based company focused on sports protective technologies. Its inaugural product, the ZERO1 football helmet, launched in 2017 and was worn by players on 18 NFL teams. The helmet ranked first in 2017 NFL/NFLPA Helmet Performance testing and was named one of TIME Magazine's 25 Best Inventions of 2017 with VICIS being one of Fast Company's 2018 Most Innovative Companies in Sports. VICIS is funded and/or advised by several current and former NFL players, including Roger Staubach, Jerry Rice, Russell Wilson, Doug Baldwin, and Alex Smith. Additional investors include several thought-leading spine and neurological surgeons, the Peregrine Group, Harry Fath, Tom Arrix and angelMD. For more information, please visit www.vicis.com/.

