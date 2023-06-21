St. Luke's University Health Network Will No Longer Participate in US News & World Report Rankings

BETHLEHEM, Pa., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Luke's University Health Network of Bethlehem, Pa., has informed US News & World Report that the Network will no longer participate in the magazine's hospital rankings because its methodology is deeply flawed and misleading.

Founded in 1872, St. Luke's University Health Network is a fully integrated, regional, non-profit network of more than 19,000 employees providing services at 14 campuses and 300+ outpatient sites. With annual net revenue of more than $3 billion, the Network's service area includes 11 counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Dedicated to advancing medical education, St. Luke's is the preeminent teaching hospital in central-eastern Pennsylvania.

