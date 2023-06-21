St. Luke's University Health Network Will No Longer Participate in US News & World Report Rankings

BETHLEHEM, Pa., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Luke's University Health Network of Bethlehem, Pa., has informed US News & World Report that the Network will no longer participate in the magazine's hospital rankings because its methodology is deeply flawed and misleading.

Link to download the letter to US News & World Report:

https://www.slhn.org/-/media/slhn/News/2023/US-News-Ben-Harder-Letter.ashx

Founded in 1872, St. Luke's University Health Network is a fully integrated, regional, non-profit network of more than 19,000 employees providing services at 14 campuses and 300+ outpatient sites. With annual net revenue of more than $3 billion, the Network's service area includes 11 counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Dedicated to advancing medical education, St. Luke's is the preeminent teaching hospital in central-eastern Pennsylvania.

