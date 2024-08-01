St. Luke's University Health System Receives Volpara Health's First "Designation of Excellence" Award for Superior Mammography Quality

Volpara Health Analytics in Action Program Drives Quality Improvement

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpara Health Technologies Ltd., a global leader in software for the early detection and prevention of cancer, announces St. Luke's University Health Network as the recipient of its inaugural "Analytics in Action Designation of Excellence" award. This award recognizes healthcare facilities that consistently deliver high-quality mammograms, achieving benchmarks objectively measured by Volpara Analytics™.

St. Luke's, already renowned for exceptional quality care, embarked on a mission to standardize excellence across all its breast centers and to support ongoing staff development for their 16 breast centers and 65 mammography technologists. They have distinguished their breast program by adopting Volpara Analytics software and participating in the comprehensive Analytics in Action™ program. This program sets goals endorsed by The Miller Method and measured by Volpara Analytics exclusive TruPGMI® algorithm. Assessments are completed at 30, 60, and 90 days after hands-on, intensive training. These tools have enabled St. Luke's to achieve the highest level of sustained mammography quality among Volpara Health's global customer base.

Other industry quality recognition and certification programs assess excellence based on subjective measures and services offered. "What is unique about the Volpara quality programs is that their AI software provides clear, objective, consistent measurements for quality. Every image of every mammogram is rated on key quality indicators," said Gina Arnold, Senior Mammography Technologist. The Analytics in Action program provides the methodology to benchmark current quality, identify individual strengths and weaknesses, personalize training and team goal setting. Individual and team recognition is another important component to maintain a culture of quality. "Every technologist is measured with the quality indicators, which builds trust and makes for better performance discussions," said Arnold.

"A mammogram exam is unique to the patient. Everyone brings a distinct body shape, physical challenges and sometimes fear to the appointment – all of which can complicate positioning," said Louise Miller, co-founder of Mammography Educators. Analytics in Action leverages Volpara® Analytics™ software and The Miller Method expert hands-on instruction to customize training for each technologist. The AI-driven software evaluates breast positioning, x-ray dose, and compression for each mammogram, helping ensure optimal performance.

"We perform over 72,000 mammograms annually as part of our comprehensive breast imaging services. The quality of these mammograms is crucial for radiologists to accurately assess breast tissue and provide the best chance of early cancer detection for our patients," stated Michele Brands, Network Director of Women's Imaging at St. Luke's. "Our investment in Volpara's software and their quality program reflects our commitment to continuous staff development and delivering the best possible care to every patient daily through our Individualized Breast Screening program."

"We are all about leveling up breast care at every opportunity. Volpara Analytics was designed to address a compelling need for systematic methods for measuring and improving mammography quality," said Teri Thomas, CEO of Volpara Health. "This new award recognizes and promotes excellence in mammography services, setting a new standard for mammography quality in the healthcare industry. St. Luke's exemplifies a health system dedicated to quality, which is vital for early cancer detection and successful outcomes."

About St. Luke's

Founded in 1872, St. Luke's University Health Network (SLUHN) is a fully integrated, regional, non-profit network of more than 20,000 employees providing services at 15 campuses and 350+ outpatient sites. With annual net revenue of $3.4 billion, the Network's service area includes 11 counties in two states: Lehigh, Northampton, Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Montgomery, Monroe, Schuylkill and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania and Warren and Hunterdon counties in New Jersey. St. Luke's hospitals operate the largest network of trauma centers in Pennsylvania, with the Bethlehem Campus being home to St. Luke's Children's Hospital.

Dedicated to advancing medical education, St. Luke's is the preeminent teaching hospital in central-eastern Pennsylvania. In partnership with Temple University, the Network established Lehigh Valley's first and only four-year medical school campus. It also operates the nation's oldest School of Nursing, established in 1884, and 52 fully accredited graduate medical educational programs with more than 500 residents and fellows. In 2022, St. Luke's, a Children's Hospital Association member, opened the Lehigh Valley's first and only free-standing facility dedicated entirely to kids.

SLUHN is the only Lehigh Valley-based healthcare system to earn Medicare's five-star ratings (the highest) for quality, efficiency and patient satisfaction. It is both a Leapfrog Group and Healthgrades Top Hospital and a Newsweek World's Best Hospital. The Network's flagship University Hospital has earned the 100 Top Major Teaching Hospital designation from Fortune/PINC AI 10 years in a row, including in 2023 when it was identified as THE #4 TEACHING HOSPITAL IN THE COUNTRY. In 2021, St. Luke's was identified as one of the 15 Top Health Systems nationally. Utilizing the Epic electronic medical record (EMR) system for both inpatient and outpatient services, the Network is a multi-year recipient of the Most Wired award recognizing the breadth of the SLUHN's information technology applications such as telehealth, online scheduling and online pricing information. The Network is also recognized as one of the state's lowest-cost providers.

About Volpara Health

Volpara Health is on a mission to save families from cancer with AI-powered software that helps healthcare providers better understand cancer risk, guide personalized care decisions, and recommend additional imaging and interventions. Used in over 2,000 facilities by more than 5,600 technologists worldwide. Volpara's software impacts nearly 17M patients, supports over 3M annual cancer risk assessments, and integrates seamlessly with electronic health records and imaging systems. Volpara helps radiologists quantify dense breast tissue with precision and technologists produce mammograms with optimal positioning, compression, and dose. Volpara software also streamlines operations to ease compliance and accreditation. Volpara was acquired by Lunit in 2024 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand, with an office in Seattle. Volpara is the trusted partner of leading healthcare institutions globally. For more information, visit www.volparahealth.com.

