St. Maarten's Newest Luxury Resort and Residences, Vie L'Ven, Launches Sales

Developed by Altree Developments, the 280-Unit Property Will Include Fully Furnished Residences and a Five-Star Resort, Bringing an Unparalleled Experience to the Island

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altree Developments (Altree), a Toronto-based, multi-generational, full-service development company is set to redefine luxury living in St. Maarten and today announces they have launched sales at their newest development, Vie L'Ven (life to life), a luxury resort and residences with 280 units, that is slated for completion in 2028.

"Vie L'Ven seamlessly coalesces the influences of both French and Dutch cultures which are truly represented in this incomparable development through exceptional living, dining and wellness experiences," says Zev Mandelbaum, founder of Altree. "Serving as a love letter to St. Maarten, Vie L'Ven encourages homeowners and guests to embrace living life to the fullest, while soaking in the island's natural beauty and tranquility, where European culture blends effortlessly with Caribbean aptitude."

Set in a pristine location on Indigo Bay, on the southwest Dutch side of the island, Vie L'Ven will feature a collection of fully furnished residences, alongside a luxury five-star hotel. Of the 280 units, 190 units will be hotel rooms (60 of which will be suites) and 90 private residences.

The Residences

Thoughtfully designed by award-winning architectural firm HKS Architects, with interiors by Toronto's internationally renowned, award-winning Studio Munge, the development is authentically inspired by both French and Dutch cultures.

The residences, with sales and marketing being led by St. Maarten's Sotheby's International Realty, will range from one-, one-and-a-den, and two-and-a-den-bedroom suites that will span from 600 to 6,000 square feet and will be available for purchase in a variety of layouts. Pricing ranges from $800,000 to over $2 million. Serving as a retreat and sanctuary of privacy, the luxurious suites will boast playful patterns and woven textures, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Upon entrance, guests and homeowners will be met by a predominantly cream-white palette, accented with energetic corals or oceanic blues to reflect the island. Taking it a step further, Vie L'Ven will offer homeowners the option to upgrade with custom furniture packages, inclusive of full bedroom sets, living and dining room additions, and more.

Vibrant Resort + Amenities

The resort will embrace the island's energy and diversity and create an exclusive destination for islanders and guests by providing a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience. Upon arrival, Vie L'Ven offers awe-inspiring first impressions with striking sculptural artwork, and dispersed throughout the resort, guests can take in the visuals from the dynamic art program unfolding against a dark wood-paneled backdrop featuring intricate carved geometrical patterns. Textures and patterns such as coral stone floors, natural oak and more are implemented in the design and architecture to infuse authenticity and tactility to the resort. Amenities will include three swimming pools, 24/7 concierge services, a kid's center, event spaces, a superb fitness center and world-class spa with an outdoor experiential bathing garden and treatment spaces. Upon request, wellness memberships and wellness suites will be made available which will include tailored programming, wellness centric elevated fixtures and more. Lastly, the resort will be home to three restaurants, including a signature restaurant, by a Michelin-starred artisan Chef who will share his incomparable cuisine with the island.

Captivating Island

Known as the home of the friendly people, St. Maarten is one of the most culturally diverse destinations in the world and has established itself as the "European melting pot" of the Caribbean with its multicultural identity and range of influences. Easily accessible by air and sea, St. Maarten is on its way to becoming a "stop-and-stay" destination, bursting with languages, cuisines, and traditions from around the world. Although petite in size, the island offers an experience for everyone, whether it be exhilarating nightlife, breathtaking views, prestigious sailing, and more, creating the perfect blend of excitement and relaxation. Upon completion, Vie L'Ven will be one of two five-star resorts on the island, and will provide residence owners and visitors a new standard of unmatched luxury.

About Altree Developments

Altree Developments stems from a long lineage of multi-generational experience in the development field. Led by Zev Mandelbaum, Altree is a leading development company focused on acquiring and developing strategic residential and commercial lands internationally. With a diverse portfolio of mixed-use projects ranging from ultra-luxury condominiums to master-planned communities, major projects are located in sought-after communities such as Forest Hill, Highland Creek, Jersey City, North Manhattan. Our vision is to deliver prime residential locations with long-term value and growth potential. For more information, visit www.altreedevelopments.com

