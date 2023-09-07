St. Margaret's School Receives Two $1 Million Transformative Gifts from Longtime Supporters

News provided by

St. Margaret's School

07 Sep, 2023, 11:02 ET

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Margaret's School is pleased to announce the school has received transformative gifts totaling $2 Million from longtime supporters Roger Sanders and E. Carlton "Buddy" Wilton, Jr. The gifts are the largest in the school's 102-year history and will fund its focus on river-centric 21st-century learning, aptly called "S.T.R.E.A.M.," along with St. Margaret's recommitment to faith-based education. The money will serve as seed funding for a $10 Million fundraising goal.

St. Margaret's School 2023 Graduation, Photo Credit: Parker Michels Boyce
Sanders, a former federal judge and Texas lawyer is the grandfather of a 2023 St. Margaret's graduate. St. Margaret's promise five years ago -- of reassuring safety and strong academics -- lifted it above other American/Canadian schools the family had visited. "Since then, I've witnessed how this boarding school 'Sisterhood' transformed a shy, uncertain girl full of doubt into a confident, compassionate young woman," shared Sanders. "Their insight guided her throughout this beautiful riverside campus environment. How can I not support that for other daughters and granddaughters through St. Margaret's."

In the 1970s, the United States had over 100 independent-styled girls' boarding/day schools, but the number has dwindled to 24, according to Boarding School Review.

Buddy Wilton is a longtime friend and supporter of St. Margaret's and the Diocese of Virginia. He serves as president and chief executive officer of Wilton Capital Management Services. "I believe in the leadership of St. Margaret's and their commitment to the ideals and programs that founded this school – Christian education and learning on the river," explains Wilton. "I hope others will join Roger and me in giving to the school and catapulting St. Margaret's into its next century of success."

"We cannot thank Roger and Buddy enough for their extraordinary support of St. Margaret's," said Elizabeth "Sissy" Hinton Crowther '75, Chair of the Board of Governors. "They believe in the impact of this school and its direction. Their generosity is inspirational to St. Margaret's alumnae worldwide."

"It is a critical time for girls' education in the United States," said Head of School Colley Bell. "Adolescent girls face issues that are profound in our contemporary times. Boarding schools can be extraordinary enterprises facing such challenges, provided their mission is effectively delivered. At St. Margaret's, we believe in the "gospel of doing," Roger and Buddy's unprecedented gifts allow us to extend that philosophy to further generations."

Situated on the beautiful Rappahannock River in Tappahannock, VA, St. Margaret's School is an Episcopal all-girls boarding and day school for grades 8-12 and postgraduate. Learn more about the St. Margaret's Sisterhood at www.sms.org.

SOURCE St. Margaret's School

