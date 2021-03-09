ST Math Named Winner in Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence Program

IRVINE, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Research Institute has announced that ST Math®, MIND's patented approach to math instruction, has been named a Best Remote/Blended Learning Tool for Primary Grades by Tech & Learning.

As schools pivoted from in-person to remote and blended learning this past year, technology solutions were key to delivering quality, continuous learning. To celebrate the work of technology providers who stepped up to support this effort, Tech & Learning launched "The Best Tools for Remote & Blended Learning," a new offering in its legacy Awards of Excellence program.

The complete list of winners is available online. Judges deemed these products as standouts for helping students, parents, and teachers succeed in new learning environments. Eligible products included hardware, software, curriculum, security/safety solutions, PD, student information systems, and more.

"Despite the many challenges schools have had to face this past year, technology continues to be one of the key drivers for innovation," says Tech & Learning Group Publisher Christine Weiser. "The winning products recognized here have supported continuous instruction throughout the pandemic, and we expect this momentum to continue into next year and beyond. Congratulations to all of our winners."

ST Math is a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. ST Math's unique, patented approach provides students with equitable access to learning through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback.

"All of us at MIND are delighted to be recognized with a Tech & Learning Award of Excellence for ST Math," said Brett Woudenberg, CEO of MIND Research Institute. "When schools moved from in-person learning to remote and hybrid models, we had all hands on deck to ensure as many students as possible had access to high-quality math instruction and resources. I am very proud of our team's efforts to meet the overwhelming needs of families, educators, and students."

ST Math has been proven effective while distance learning, in the classroom, or at home. By design, it is just as powerful a learning tool outside the classroom as it is inside of it.

ST Math's nationwide effectiveness study meets What Works Clearinghouse QE and ESSA Tier 2 design requirements, and the program has won numerous awards. ST Math has also twice earned product certifications from Digital Promise for research-based design and learner variability.

About MIND Research Institute

MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math®, a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. ST Math's unique, patented approach provides students with equitable access to learning through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback. Visit mindresearch.org.

