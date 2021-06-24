ST Math Wins 2021 CODiE Award for Best Foundational Mathematics Instructional Solution

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Math , created by MIND Research Institute, was named the Best Foundational Mathematics Instructional Solution of 2021 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world.

"All of us at MIND are thrilled to have received this award for ST Math," said Brett Woudenberg, CEO of MIND. "It speaks to our colleagues' dedication and passion, to the support of our social impact and education partners, and to the hard work and perseverance of our students."

ST Math is a PreK-8 visual instructional program that teaches math the way the brain learns. Our patented, neuroscience-based approach is designed to drive deep conceptual understanding, and is proven over hundreds of studies to deliver repeatable results. ST Math can make a positive impact for students as we work toward learning recovery for this year, and to regain ground in the new school year.

"Congratulations to the 2021 Ed Tech CODiE Award winners," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "The COVID-19 pandemic reminds us of the importance of innovative Ed Tech products and services and this year's class takes a special place among the many amazing products recognized across the 35-year history of the CODiE Awards."

SIIA, the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, has announced 45 awards for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals. An SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges, including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services, and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About MIND Research Institute

MIND is a neuroscience and education social impact organization dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems, and is the creator of ST Math. Visit mindresearch.org.

