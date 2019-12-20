St. Paul Foundry Celebrates 150th Anniversary

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Paul Foundry is pleased to announce the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the founding of the company.

St. Paul Foundry, founded in 1869, is a manufacturer of brass, bronze and aluminum cast components located in St. Paul, Minnesota. According to Maria Hartigan, Operations Manager for St. Paul Foundry, "We have a great legacy. From a blacksmith, forge, and foundry to the Aerospace Foundry that we are today. All through the years we have stood for innovation and quality. We pride ourselves in taking a job that may have failed at multiple foundries and turning it into a success story."

In 1869, the railroads were moving west across the continent. St. Paul Brass Foundry grew with the expansion of those markets. In the early days, demand from the railroad was a key part of the business. In 1900 electrical generation and firefighting equipment drove their growth. During the world wars they supplied the allied efforts. After World War II, a surge of manufacturing innovation in America fueled their growth. They became known for advanced technology and educational innovation. By the 21st century, St. Paul Foundry, had become an international leader in complex, high knowledge content castings.

St. Paul foundry is certified to AS9100D(2016) and ISO 9001:2015. The Foundry supplies aerospace quality castings and manages the value-add supply chain for the following OEM markets: Aerospace, Naval, Oil and Gas, Pumping, Pressure Equipment (PED), Refrigeration, Electric Generation, Compressed Air, Valves, and over 100 more. Contact them at sales@stpaulfoundry.com or visit online at stpaulfoundry.com.

Contact Info:

St. Paul Foundry, 954 Minnehaha Avenue West, St. Paul, MN 55104

James Hartigan, Engineering Manager, 651-312-4734 231421@email4pr.com

www.stpaulfoundry.com

A copy of this press release is available online at https://www.stpaulfoundry.com/quality/PressReleaseCorrosion.pdf

SOURCE St. Paul Foundry

Related Links

http://stpaulfoundry.com

