St. Paul Foundry Publishes St. Paul Foundry Tour Video

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Paul Foundry is pleased to announce the publication of the St. Paul Foundry Tour video. The video is available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/eRjLx_xf7PM and on Vimeo at St Paul Foundry Tour on Vimeo.

St. Paul Foundry Plant Tour Video

St. Paul Foundry is a 152-year-old manufacturer of brass, bronze and aluminum cast components located in St. Paul, Minnesota. According to Tim Hartigan, President of St. Paul Foundry, "The video is a 14-minute introduction to our capabilities. We wanted to emphasize the unique strength of our workforce. We think this came through well in the video. It's the experience and dedication of our employees that makes it possible to make aerospace quality non-ferrous castings."

"The video was completely filmed, narrated, and edited by our employees. Our goal was to avoid the overly slick marketing feel that is so often found in industrial videos. I'm very proud of the work they did."

St. Paul Foundry is certified to AS9100D(2016) and ISO 9001:2015. The Foundry supplies aerospace quality castings and manages the value-add supply chain for the following OEM markets: Aerospace, Navy, Marine, Energy, Nuclear, Oil and Gas, Pumping, Pressure Equipment (PED), Refrigeration, Electric Generation, Compressed Air, Valves, and over 100 more.

St. Paul Foundry specializes in challenging, high knowledge content castings. They can make what others cannot. Some of the alloys they specialize in are Nickel Aluminum Bronze, Tin Bronze, Navy Bronze, High Strength Yellow Brass (Manganese Bronze), and high strength and ductility aluminums including 200 and 300 series and 535.0.

Contact them at [email protected] or visit online at https://www.stpaulfoundry.com.

Contact Info: St. Paul Foundry, 954 Minnehaha Avenue West, St. Paul, MN 55104 James Hartigan, Engineering Manager, 651-312-4734, [email protected], www.stpaulfoundry.com

A copy of this press release is available online at https://www.stpaulfoundry.com/quality/PressReleaseVideo2021.pdf

SOURCE St. Paul Foundry