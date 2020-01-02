St. Paul Foundry Successfully Completes AS9100 Surveillance Audit

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Paul Foundry is pleased to announce the successful completion of its annual AS9100(D) and ISO 9001:2015 surveillance audit.

St. Paul Foundry is a 150-year-old manufacturer of brass, bronze and aluminum cast components located in St. Paul, Minnesota. According to David Hartigan, Quality Engineering Manager for St. Paul Foundry, "Our auditor said that our progress over the past year was some of the best he has seen in his career. He said the growth and maturity of our systems was exceptional. There were zero findings from the audit."

AS9100, the aerospace quality standard, is a rigorous standard for manufacturers. Certification to AS9100D automatically certifies a company to ISO 9001:2015. Passing an audit by a registrar ensures customers that St. Paul Foundry has a comprehensive quality management system that includes thousands of procedures, work instructions, standards and materials and methods instructions.

St. Paul foundry is certified to AS9100D(2016) and ISO 9001:2015. The Foundry supplies aerospace quality castings and manages the value-add supply chain for the following OEM markets: Aerospace, Naval, Oil and Gas, Pumping, Pressure Equipment (PED), Refrigeration, Electric Generation, Compressed Air, Valves, and over 100 more. Contact them at sales@stpaulfoundry.com or visit online at stpaulfoundry.com.

