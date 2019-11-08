St. Paul Taproom Hosts Minnesota Gopher Game-Day Event with Exclusive IPA Supporting National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lab-Pilot Facility and Taproom is hosting a special gameday event to benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) as the Gophers take on Penn State on Saturday, November 9 at 11:00 a.m.

Inspired by Casey O'Brien's story, The Lab is taking on a unique opportunity to combine specially-brewed beer and beating pediatric cancer. The Lab was selected by the NPCF as the exclusive Minnesota facility to brew the Rising Hope IPA w/Tangerine and Passion Fruit in collaboration with One Fermentary. The materials and labor to make the brew were donated, including hops from Yakima Chief and malts from Country Malt Group. 100% of the proceeds from the sale of the beer will go to support kids with cancer.

On game day, The Lab will sell pints of Rising Hope IPA and maroon and gold Rising Hope bandanas to raise funds for NPCF. The "Be a Kid for the Day" themed event will also include video games, Killebrew Root Beer floats, and the opportunity to make cards for children at the UofM Masonic Children's Hospital.

Janet Johanson, Owner of The Lab, is a UofM graduate who remembers attending the 1999 bowl game when the Gophers were ranked No. 12.

"It's an exciting and inspiring time to be a Gopher fan," Johanson said. "We're thrilled to show our support for the Gophers and for Casey by rallying around the NPCF and raising money for an awesome cause."

The event is free and open to the public. The first 50 attendees who purchase a pint of Rising Hope IPA, will receive a free NPCF bracelet. For more information, visit thelabmn.com.

About THE LAB By BevSource

THE LAB by BevSource invites established and start-up beverage brands and breweries to explore the boundaries of the latest trends and newest ingredients with The Lab's state-of-the-art pilot brewing system. Those creations are then introduced in The Lab's taproom for consumers to experience, taste, and review what's next in beverages. www.thelabmn.com.

About the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

The NPCF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research to eliminate childhood cancer through the Sunshine Project, the Foundation's collaborative research initiative. By partnering with doctors and researchers from the country's top institutions, the Sunshine Project is fast-tracking the development of new drugs and therapies that will ultimately lead to the cure of childhood cancers. www.NationalPCF.org.

