St. Petersburg Family Caring for Elderly Loved Ones Finds Relief with New Air Conditioning System Donated by Climate Design Home Services

Climate Design Home Services, Tampa Bay's specialists in AC repair, replacement, and installation, generously donated a new air conditioner to a local St. Petersburg family.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate Design Home Services, the experts in AC repair, installation, and replacement, as well as electrical and plumbing services, proudly announce their continued commitment to community support by donating an air conditioning system to a deserving family for the second year in a row. This year's recipient of the "Share The Cool" competition is Stephanie De Oliveira of St. Petersburg, who will now enjoy a cooler and more comfortable summer alongside her mother, who has been struggling with health issues.

The donated air conditioning system includes a 10-year maintenance warranty, ensuring long-term comfort and reliability for the De Oliveira family. Climate Design Home Services understands the challenges faced by families enduring steamy nights without proper central heating and air conditioning in the Tampa, Clearwater, and Sarasota areas, where such conditions are unbearable.

For years, the De Oliveira family depended on a single ductless AC unit that often broke down, making new AC units financially out of reach. Repairing, replacing, or installing AC systems can be a major expense for many families. Natalie Hipskind, the CFO of Climate Design Home Services, shared, "We want to give back to the community that has been so generous to us for over 51 years. We hope by doing this, we can help change the lives of someone in need."

She added, "Stephanie De Oliveira is a young single woman living in a modest home in St. Petersburg. She takes care of both her parents, handling their finances and healthcare. Her father stays home to care for her mother, who has Alzheimer's disease. Their central AC unit has been broken for over a year, and they have been getting by with just one small window unit."

Their HVAC experts are NATE certified and background-screened, providing peace of mind along with expert service.

For more information about Climate Design Home Services and their offerings, visit their website or contact their customer service team at 727-295-1572

Since 1973, Climate Design has been dedicated to total comfort for its clients. Serving Tampa Bay and Sarasota, they provide top-notch HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. They service, repair, and replace all air conditioner makes and models, and are proud to be the Suncoast's #1 Trane HVAC dealer.

