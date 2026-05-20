St. Petersburg Pediatric Chiropractor Featured in Two Segments on WFLA News Channel 8, Covering Newborn Nervous System Care and Natural Support for Children with ADHD and Sensory Challenges

Dr. Savannah (Savy) Ford of Blossom Family Chiropractic Joined Bloom Tampa Bay to Address Two of the Most Pressing Health Topics Facing Tampa Bay Families Today

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blossom Family Chiropractic, St. Petersburg's trusted pediatric and prenatal chiropractic practice, announced that founder and CEO Dr. Savannah (Savy) Ford was featured in two consecutive segments on WFLA News Channel 8's Bloom Tampa Bay. The segments addressed what the birth process does to a newborn's nervous system and how gentle chiropractic care provides natural support for children with ADHD and sensory challenges.

Segment One: What Birth Does to Your Baby's Nervous System

Dr. Savannah (Savy) Ford, founder and CEO of Blossom Family Chiropractic in St. Petersburg, FL, was recently featured in two segments on WFLA News Channel 8's Bloom Tampa Bay. Dr. Ford specializes in nervous system-focused chiropractic care for babies, children, and expecting mothers throughout the Tampa Bay area. She is Webster certified with 250+ hours of ICPA and PX pediatric training. Dr. Savannah (Savy) Ford performs a gentle pediatric chiropractic adjustment on an infant at Blossom Family Chiropractic in St. Petersburg, FL. Pediatric adjustments use no more pressure than testing a ripe tomato and are specifically adapted for a baby's size and developmental stage. Blossom Family Chiropractic serves babies, children, and expecting mothers throughout the Tampa Bay area.

Dr. Ford explained that even natural deliveries place significant stress on a newborn's upper cervical spine — the region governing sleep, digestion, immune function, and growth. She sees upper cervical misalignment in approximately 95% of babies after birth, regardless of delivery type. Gentle pediatric adjustments, using no more pressure than testing a ripe tomato, restore healthy brain-body communication and help babies eat, sleep, and thrive naturally.

"When we restore that normal communication from the brain down the spinal cord, you're able to see babies that are calm, relaxed, able to latch appropriately, and able to go to the bathroom on their own," Dr. Ford said. Common signs of nervous system stress in infants include colic, reflux, constipation, latching difficulties, and disrupted sleep.

The full segment is available on YouTube at youtu.be/Nibk-OJvppc

Segment Two: Natural Support for Children with ADHD and Sensory Challenges

Dr. Ford introduced her "gas pedal vs. brake pedal" framework — explaining that children with ADHD are chronically stuck in fight-or-flight mode and missing access to the parasympathetic nervous system that allows for calm, focus, and regulation. She described the "perfect storm" progression she observes regularly: nervous system dysregulation presenting as colic in infancy, ear infections in toddlerhood, and sensory or behavioral challenges in school-age children.

"Kids with ADHD have Ferrari engine brains — that's their superpower," Dr. Ford shared. "But what they're missing is the brake pedal." She shared the story of Ethan, a patient who arrived at age three completely nonverbal and was speaking in full sentences within three months of care.

The full segment is available on YouTube at youtu.be/nyPI8aVZVsk

About Blossom Family Chiropractic

Blossom Family Chiropractic is St. Petersburg's trusted pediatric, prenatal, and family chiropractic practice serving babies, children, expecting mothers, and families throughout Tampa Bay. Founded by Dr. Savannah (Savy) Ford, the Webster-certified team has 250+ hours of ICPA and PX pediatric training and uses INSiGHT CLA nervous system scanning to address root causes naturally, without drugs. Female-owned. 330+ five-star Google reviews.

727-498-5643 | blossomfamilychiropractic.com | 360 Central Ave Suite 1200, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Note to editors: High-resolution photos of Dr. Savannah Ford and the Blossom Family Chiropractic team are available upon request.

Contact:

Blossom Family Chiropractic

Dr. Savannah (Savy) Ford, Founder & CEO

Phone: 727-498-5643

Email: [email protected]

Website: blossomfamilychiropractic.com

360 Central Ave Suite 1200,

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

SOURCE Blossom Family Chiropractic