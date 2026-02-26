St. Petersburg Spa Launches Nation's First Facial Designed Exclusively for Menopausal Skin

InnoVitale Spa's Meno "Pause" Facial® addresses a crisis hiding in plain sight: nearly half of women don't know menopause is destroying their skin and most doctors aren't telling them.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 6,000 American women enter menopause every single day. Most have no idea what it's about to do to their skin. A new treatment from InnoVitale Spa is here to change that.

InnoVitale Spa, a luxury day spa in St. Petersburg, Florida, has launched the Meno "Pause" Facial® - a proprietary, ten-step treatment developed specifically to address the dramatic skin changes caused by perimenopause, menopause, and postmenopausal. The facial is now available by appointment, and has already generated a growing waitlist.

Meno "Pause" Facial at InnoVitale Spa St. St Petersburg, FL 33705

A Widespread Problem the Beauty Industry Has Largely Ignored

Declining estrogen doesn't just bring hot flashes and night sweats. It quietly dismantles the skin. Research shows that women lose nearly a third of their dermal collagen in the first five years after menopause, with collagen continuing to decline at roughly 2% per year for the following decade. The skin thins. Moisture vanishes. Elasticity disappears. Facial hair increases. Inflammation spikes. And yet, despite affecting every woman who lives past midlife, the issue gets almost no attention.

A large-scale global survey of more than 4,300 peri- and post-menopausal women, presented at the International Master Course on Aging Science World Congress in 2026, found that over 50% of women learned about menopause's impact on their skin only after experiencing it themselves. The three most commonly reported skin changes were lines and wrinkles (59%), loss of firmness and elasticity (58%), and increased dryness (56%). Beyond the physical toll, the survey found that 60% of women said these skin changes made them feel less attractive, 57% reported increased anxiety, and 55% felt less confident. (Read more about the Galderma Survey HERE )

Perhaps most damning: a separate study found that almost one in two women was not aware that menopause affects the skin at all - and 61% said they felt insufficiently informed about menopause overall. Even among women who had discussed menopause with a doctor, more than a third still didn't know.

A Ten-Step Treatment Built on Personal Experience and Clinical Research

The Meno "Pause" Facial® was created by Sinead Norenius, founder and owner of InnoVitale Spa . Norenius began her career as a paramedical esthetician for a plastic and reconstructive surgeon in Southern California before going on to work with global brands including Yon-Ka Parisand St. Tropez Tan. In 2008, she founded Beautisol, a skincare company distributed on HSN and in spas and salons nationwide, and later launched iFabbo, an influencer marketing and technology platform. Both companies were subsequently acquired, and Norenius transitioned to the technology sector, where she served as a product management executive leading global development teams at billion-dollar SaaS companies.

Then menopause hit - early, and without warning. When Norenius entered perimenopause, she experienced the same confusion and isolation that millions of women describe: unexplained skin changes, a lack of useful clinical guidance, and the distinct sense that she was navigating something significant completely on her own. A subsequent Stage 2 malignant melanoma diagnosis deepened her commitment to developing solutions that genuinely serve women at this stage of life.

"The lack of public education and awareness around menopause is well-documented," said Norenius. "For me, the experience was isolating. I didn't want other women to feel that way. I wanted to create something that actually worked and that treated women with the respect this transition deserves."

The result is a comprehensive ten-step facial that targets the most common and disruptive menopausal skin concerns: severe dehydration, dryness, increased facial hair, loss of elasticity, dullness, and inflammation. The treatment addresses the specific questions women ask most: Why is my skin suddenly so dry? Why am I breaking out again in my 40s and 50s? Why does my skin look dull and lifeless? What can I actually do about the new facial hair?

Where Traditional Technique s Meets FDA-Cleared Technology

What sets the Meno "Pause" Facial® apart from standard anti-aging treatments is its integration of Celluma® light therapy, an FDA-cleared red light therapy device. Celluma's technology delivers cellular repair, enhanced circulation, acne treatment, and reduced inflammation, addressing four of the most persistent and under-treated challenges of menopausal skin.

Red light therapy at this frequency targets the mitochondria in skin cells, stimulating ATP production and accelerating the repair processes that declining estrogen disrupts. For menopausal skin - which is simultaneously dealing with collagen loss, barrier dysfunction, increased sensitivity, and hormonal acne, this combination of hands-on expertise and science-backed technology represents a meaningful advance over single-approach treatments.

Early Response: Five Stars and a Waitlist

Since its introduction, the Meno "Pause" Facial® has generated five-star reviews and consistent demand that has already produced a waitlist. InnoVitale Spa has more than 250 five-star Google reviews overall, and the facial has become one of its most talked-about treatments.

The response reflects a broader market reality. A 2024 Bonafide survey of more than 2,000 women found that 94% of US women reported receiving no education about menopause in school, and nearly half said they did not feel informed about it at all. More than 3 in 5 women said they are more likely to purchase from a brand that invests in menopause-related solutions. The Meno "Pause" Facial® is positioned squarely at the intersection of that unmet need and a growing willingness to seek out specialized care.

St. Petersburg and Tampa Bay area women navigating perimenopause or menopause can now book the Meno "Pause" Facial® directly at InnoVitale Spa . Or call 727-346-6740 to reserve your appointment or secure your spot on the waitlist. InnoVitale Spa is located at 1032 Dr. MLK Jr. St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33705.

About InnoVitale Spa

InnoVitale Spa takes its name from the Italian words for innovation and vitality: innovazione and vitale. Its mission is to provide a tranquil escape where guests can renew and revitalize themselves, celebrating their unique beauty at every stage of life. The spa offers a comprehensive range of personalized treatments including facials, clinical peels, massage, waxing, nails, and eyebrow and lash services. InnoVitale Spa is more than a spa - it's a community built for women navigating midlife with confidence and intention.

1032 Dr. MLK Jr. St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

T: (727) 346-6740

www.innovitalespa.com

https://www.instagram.com/innovitalespa

https://www.tiktok.com/@innovitalespa

https://www.youtube.com/@InnoVitaleSpa

https://share.google/Kod8oBnSB8N6wglQu

SOURCE InnoVitale Spa