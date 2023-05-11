America's #1 Brioche brand marks May 14th with an array of tempting recipes

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St Pierre Bakery, the nation's leading brioche brand, ushers in National Brioche Day with a series of sweet and savory recipes headlining France's beloved bread. Held annually on May 14th, the niche food holiday observes 24 hours devoted to France's magnifique golden-glazed treat.

Brioche boasts a curious, centuries-old history, shares the brand. Experts have traced the origins of brioche all the way back to 1400s Normandy and believe the recipe first reached Paris around the 1700s. Legend has it that the mighty bread may have even sparked the French revolution: some speculate that the Queen's infamous diatribe, "Let them eat cake!" was actually mistranslated from the word "brioche."

Nowadays, brioche isn't just for royalty. Once a novelty crafted only by specialty bakeries, the irresistible bread delights gourmands in every corner of the country, thanks to burgeoning brand St Pierre Bakery. Pre-sliced, utterly decadent and completely delicious, their signature St Pierre Brioche Loaf promises to elevate your everyday eating.

In honor of National Brioche Day, the bakery is inviting long-time brioche buffs and new enthusiasts to try their hand at one of three indulgent recipes that spotlight brioche's versatility and whimsy:

Add a touch of Parisian flair to your breakfast or brunch. Rich caramel, banana, and golden brioche come together in an original French Toast recipe.

A classic French pastry, Bostock was created as a way to use up day-old brioche. Soaked in syrup, generously smothered in frangipane and baked until it's crispy on top, Bostock is a sumptuous cross between French toast and an almond croissant. A sweet twist on the original recipe, this chocolatey treat adds a generous helping of Nutella and an additional slice of Brioche Loaf.

This Breakfast Toast Stack is filled with savory layers of juicy tomatoes, meaty mushrooms, caramelized onions, crispy bacon, and fresh chives. For the grand finale, top it all off with a perfectly fried egg. This is the ultimate breakfast dish that's easy to make and sure to impress.

About St Pierre:

As America's favorite brioche brand, St Pierre offers a range of European baked delights. From authentic brioche loaves and tasty rolls, to delicious Belgian waffles and French crepes, there's always something new to try. Each delicious product is designed to be eaten morning, noon or night to help make every day magnifique. www.stpierrebakery.com

