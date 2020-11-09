St Pierre Recreates Rock Toast - The Rock's Famous French Toast Cheat Meal

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What's better than indulging in The Rock's famous cheat meal , coined "Rock Toast"? The Rock sharing your creation to his over 200 million Instagram followers! That's just what happened for St Pierre, the company that brings delicious brioche products directly from France to grocery stores across the U.S.

Inspired by The Rock's cheat meal, Rock Toast, St Pierre recently recreated the recipe with its signature Cinnamon Brioche Twist. The St Pierre Cinnamon Brioche Twist was hand cut into 4-inch thick slices, battered, cooked and topped with creamy peanut butter, strawberry jelly and maple syrup infused with The Rock’s very own Teremana Reposado Tequila. The St Pierre recipe video caught the attention of The Rock, who shared it on Instagram to his more than 200 million followers.

Inspired by Rock Toast, St Pierre recently recreated the recipe using its signature Cinnamon Brioche Twist . St Pierre Cinnamon Brioche Twist was hand cut into 4-inch thick slices, battered, cooked and topped with creamy peanut butter, strawberry jelly and maple syrup infused with The Rock's very own Teremana Reposado Tequila.

The St Pierre recipe video immediately caught the attention of The Rock, who shared it on Instagram and encouraged followers to try his go-to cheat meal and share their version of Rock Toast on Instagram. When it comes to the ultimate French toast, The Rock has said he prefers brioche because it's a tad sweeter than conventional bread. St Pierre couldn't agree more! Brioche, an enriched bread made with butter, eggs and milk, has become increasingly popular in recent years. With its soft, light texture and buttery, slightly sweet flavor, St Pierre brioche can elevate any meal.

"Having Dwayne Johnson share our video to his followers is an incredible honor. We all love a good cheat meal now and then, and brioche is the perfect complement to take French toast to the next level," said Paul Baker, co-founder of St Pierre Groupe.

Riding the wave of inspiration, St Pierre has created three new "cheat meal" recipe videos that pair St Pierre Brioche with Teremana Reposado Tequila. The first of the new recipe videos showcases the ultimate brioche ice cream sandwich drizzled with tequila-infused hot fudge sauce and is now live on Instagram . The remaining recipe videos will go live in the coming weeks and feature:

S'more sliders with tequila-infused chocolate, marshmallows and graham cracker crumbs

with tequila-infused chocolate, marshmallows and graham cracker crumbs Tequila sunrise French toast casserole with tequila-infused custard

Whether you prefer the comfort of carbs or the taste of tequila, these cheat meals have it all. Interested in recreating Rock Toast or any of the new St Pierre cheat meals at home? Look for St Pierre Brioche in the bakery section of your grocery store and Teremana Reposado Tequila at your local liquor store. To learn more, visit www.StPierreBakery.com .

About St Pierre

St Pierre is the No. 1 brioche brand and fastest-growing bakery brand in the U.S.1 Based in the U.K., St Pierre was introduced to the U.S. market in 2012 to bring the European bakery experience to the mainstream U.S. consumer. St Pierre is part of U.K.-based St Pierre Groupe, an international market leader in the bakery sector with a brand portfolio that also includes Baker Street and Paul Hollywood.

1 Nielsen, ACN Report, February 2018 AOC

Media Contact:

Jessica Butera

The Food Group

813.402.4814

[email protected]

SOURCE St Pierre Groupe