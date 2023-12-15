St. Pölten UAS: What Should a European University Be Like?

News provided by

St. Polten University of Applied Sciences

15 Dec, 2023, 03:05 ET

A Survey on the European University Alliance E³UDRES²

ST. PÖLTEN, Austria, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, a European University Alliance was launched under the title "E³UDRES²: Engaged – European – Entrepreneurial University as Driver for European Smart and Sustainable Regions". It is dedicated to the role of higher education institutions for innovation and sustainability in rural regions and aims to support medium-sized towns and their rural surroundings on their path towards becoming "smart and sustainable regions".

The network currently encompasses nine universities from all over Europe, and more than 100,000 students benefit from their diverse activities and multiple possibilities for mobility and intercultural exchange of experience.

Survey: Exchange with the People

E³UDRES² is currently conducting a survey to find out whether the people have already heard of this alliance, how well they know it, and whether they have participated in one of its projects and activities yet. The target group consists of students, people with an interest in research and higher education, and the broad public.

Moreover, the survey aims to ascertain whether the topics E³UDRES² is working on are relevant for the interviewed persons and their region and whether there are any concrete challenges in the regions that E³UDRES² could help with.

"Through this survey, we strengthen important aspects of our university of applied sciences and our European University Alliance: being open higher education institutions, involving the people in research and innovation, and engaging in exchange with the population as a university and a university alliance", says Gabi Permoser, Head of the St. Pölten UAS' service unit for Research and Knowledge Transfer.

Project Ent-r-e-novators

The survey is carried out within the framework of the project "E³UDRES² Ent-r-e-novators". The E³UDRES² alliance is particularly committed to developing the potential of researchers, educators, and learners and to instruct them to become active as "Ent-r-e-novators" (i.e., entrepreneurs, researchers, educators, and innovators).

"Ent-r-e-novators bring together entrepreneurs, researchers, educators, and innovators. In other words, they are solution-oriented, curious, and open-minded people who are aware of their social and societal responsibilities and take the interests of the general public into account. They assume a leading role in the renewal of educational and research institutions as well as their transformation towards becoming open and integrative ecosystems. Inclusion and interdisciplinarity are the main pillars of the project", explains St. Pölten UAS CEO and E³UDRES² Coordinator Hannes Raffaseder. The project Ent-r-e-novators receives funding from the European Union within the framework of the Horizon Europe programme. It is co-financed within the EU's Erasmus+ programme.

Survey

https://ec.europa.eu/eusurvey/runner/ENTRN-WP2-Survey2

E³UDRES²

https://eudres.eu

Project Ent-r-e-novators

https://research.fhstp.ac.at/projekte/e3udres2-ent-r-e-novators

https://www.entrenovators.eu

Media contact: Mark Hammer, +43/2742/313 228 269, [email protected] 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735639/4454417/St_Polten_University_Logo.jpg

SOURCE St. Polten University of Applied Sciences

Also from this source

St. Pölten UAS : à quoi devrait ressembler une université européenne ?

St. Pölten UAS : à quoi devrait ressembler une université européenne ?

En 2020, une alliance universitaire européenne a été lancée sous le titre « E³UDRES² : Engaged – European – Entrepreneurial University as Driver for...
FH St. Pölten: Wie soll eine europäische Hochschule aussehen?

FH St. Pölten: Wie soll eine europäische Hochschule aussehen?

Im Jahr 2020 startete die europäische Hochschallianz E³UDRES²: Engaged – European – Entrepreneurial University as Driver for European Smart and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Agriculture

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.