ST. REGIS HOTELS & RESORTS UNVEILS A GLAMOROUS COASTAL HAVEN WITH THE DEBUT OF THE ST. REGIS AL MOUJ MUSCAT RESORT IN OMAN

MUSCAT, Oman, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Regis Hotels & Resorts have announced the highly anticipated opening of The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort , marking the debut of the brand in Oman. Blending local heritage, avant-garde design and the timeless glamour of the St. Regis brand, the resort, developed by Alfardan Group, introduces the signature hallmarks born at New York's finest address of Fifth Avenue and 55th Street, to the region's luminaries.

"The debut of the St. Regis brand in Oman marks a significant milestone as we continue to grow our portfolio of the best addresses around the world," said Jenni Benzaquen, SVP The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis and Bulgari Hotels & Resorts. "Oman is known for its vibrant cultural heritage, pristine landscapes and warm hospitality. We look forward to inviting guests to experience this thriving leisure destination, coupled with the anticipatory service and cherished rituals for which the St. Regis brand is renown."

Located in the heart of Al Mouj, one of Oman's most exclusive neighbourhoods known for its luxurious beachfront living, the exquisite resort is a gateway to the captivating cultural wonders of Oman including the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, the Al Hajar Mountains, the natural pools of Wadi Shab, and the crystal water of Daymaniyat Islands.

The resort is positioned on the tranquil shores of the Al Mouj waterfront with direct access to a secluded white sand beach and views across the lush, manicured greens of the adjacent, award-winning golf course. The resort's curved superyacht-style architecture draws inspiration from the surrounding environment and features a unique wave design. A soothing palette of oceanic tones imbued with rich tan and local natural stone set the tone for the design, a nod to Oman's breathtaking landscape. Elegant décor accented with patterned screens and textured fabrics flow through the public spaces. The resort showcases an artwork collection with pieces from renowned Omani artists including Anwar Sonya, Alia Al Farsi, Sami Al Syabi, Hassan Meer, Budoor Al Riyami and calligraphy expert Fahad Al Balushi, alongside prominent international artists including Arne Quinze, Barnaby Barford, Lorenzo Quinn, Zhuang Hong Yi and Rana Begum.

The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort features 250 lavishly appointed guestrooms and suites including one-to-three-bedroom duplexes, offering expansive ocean, golf course or city views. Guestrooms feature private balconies, walk-in wardrobes, large bathrooms and luxurious amenities and are filled with natural light by floor-to-ceiling windows. The legendary St. Regis Butler Service, a personalised hallmark of the brand for more than a century, ensures that each guest's individual preferences are anticipated at every turn.

A new vibrant destination in the capital, the resort presents exceptional culinary journeys through the nine distinct dining venues including internationally acclaimed and Michelin-starred concepts. Hakkasan serves modern Cantonese cuisine and world-class mixology. Fine-dining restaurant, Em Sherif, presents a meticulously crafted tribute to the art of Lebanese dining. Roberto's serves contemporary seafood-inspired Italian cuisine. COYA embodies Latin American culture with authentic Peruvian cuisine and innovative Pisco drinks, while Novikov Café blends Mediterranean-inspired dishes with French, Italian, and Asian flavours using indigenous ingredients in a modern brasserie setting. Karibu serves a fusion of Zanzibari and Omani cuisine and Zorba offers a menu of Greek specialties.

The Lounge offers a quiet corner to enjoy a locally inspired take on the acclaimed signature St. Regis Afternoon Tea, while Sukkar offers a world of sweet desserts and delicacies. The Stage, inspired by the King Cole Bar at The St. Regis New York, features a curated menu of classic expertly crafted cocktails. The intimate space also features an expansive mural by Omani artist Hassan Meer, depicting the cultural hub, port city and historic site of Muttrah, the old town of Muscat. At sunset, the nightly St. Regis sabering ritual begins in The Stage to celebrate the transition from day to night, while live entertainment sets the tone for the night.

The first Guerlain Spa in the country will be a place of serenity and rejuvenation with 11 treatment rooms including 2 exclusive couple suites, steam rooms, and saunas , and will offer a bespoke wellness menu inspired by Omani philosophy and traditions. The resort offers a variety of fitness and recreation facilities including a fully equipped gym, personal training and yoga sessions, multiple swimming pools, a private beach lined with plush loungers and cabanas, a padel court, and access to Al Mouj Golf course designed by Greg Norman. Through the brand's Family Traditions programme, the Adventure Hub Children's Club is a colourful and lively space for younger guests to enjoy.

The resort awaits celebration as a timeless event space offering breathtaking settings for cherished weddings, gatherings, and meetings, embodying the glamour and heritage of the St. Regis brand. Two opulent ballrooms can host receptions for up to 1000 guests, while the private beach and gardens are idyllic settings for intimate occasions.

"The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort heralds a new beacon of resort glamour to Oman. We are excited to welcome both local and international guests seeking unparalleled luxury to experience the first St. Regis in the country," said Tarek Mourad, General Manager, The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort.

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands.

