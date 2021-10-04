St. Supéry Estate Celebrates 'Everyday Heroes'

RUTHERFORD, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This autumn through March 2022, St. Supéry, a Napa Valley community leader with a deep commitment to sustainability, will celebrate unsung everyday heroes who make a difference in communities and neighborhoods across the country. Through the #InJoyEverydayHero project, St. Supéry hopes to inspire people to give back and spread joy.

In addition to highlighting the stories of everyday heroes on the winery's website and social media platforms, St. Supéry will feature local volunteers at the winery in its art gallery with the #InJoyEverydayHero Art Exhibit, curated by Virgie Giles Foundation founders, Topher Delaney and Calvin Chin. This inspirational exhibition of 25 large-scale black-and-white photographs by eight professional visual artists and photojournalists captures each hero in the fields of food security, mental health, animal rescue, youth mentorship and more.

"During the 2020 wildfires, unasked, our neighbors showed up with bulldozers and shovels to cut firebreaks. We lost 98% of our crop but they halted the fire's progression. We are celebrating these everyday heroes and those around the world who just show up to help," says Emma Swain, CEO of St. Supéry Estate Vineyards and Winery.

This celebration and multifaceted fundraiser showcases everyday heroes nominated by local nonprofits and captured by noted regional photographers. Nominate your own hero at https://stsupery.com/everydayheroes/ and view the inspiring photographs and stories at the winery and online.

Read the full press release, link below, to find more ways to get involved including virtual wine tastings with guest appearances from everyday heroes and #GivingTuesday chats with national philanthropic entrepreneurs.

About St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery

St. Supéry, a CHANEL owned winery, is 100% estate grown and sustainably farmed. It is located in the renowned Rutherford growing region in the heart of Napa Valley. The winery specializes in sauvignon blanc and red Bordeaux varietals.

The full press release (includes everyday hero imagery, winery imagery and press kit) can be found at https://stsupery.com/trade-media/press/

