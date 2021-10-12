St. Supéry Highlights Today's Leading Philanthropic Entrepreneurs with #GivingTuesday Chats

RUTHERFORD, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Join St. Supéry CEO Emma Swain and hear from extraordinary philanthropic entrepreneurs each Tuesday in November at 4pm PST. Join on zoom or the winery's social platforms to find out how these leaders address critical issues of homelessness, health, social equity, environment and education. All sessions will be nationally broadcasted as a podcast series.

St. Supéry, a philanthropic leader and estate winery in the Napa Valley, hopes to inspire others with the innovative approach and creative solutions these organizations are deploying across the United States and world. "One day of Giving in November just isn't enough," states winery CEO Emma Swain. "There are people who watch change happen in the world and there are those who lead that change. Meet these Philanthropic Entrepreneurs who are improving the world for generations to come. We hope they inspire you and bring joy to your day"

Hear from Primo Center (Nov. 2), Chicago's largest provider of services and shelter for homeless families, Humanity Showers (Nov. 2), a rapidly expanding San Diego not for profit organization that provides 100 to 150 showers a week to its local homeless population, and America's Got Talent Golden Buzzer Winner, Voices of the City Choir (Nov. 2.). All three of these special organizations place focus on the individual behind the social epidemic.

"We believe that recovery is a collaboration. That collaboration is best built by having quality interactions and friendships with those experiencing homelessness. These conversations are a vital way to learn about their needs and how to serve them better," says Jordan Verdin, founder Humanity Showers.

This session will also feature a not to miss performance by the Voices of the City Choir, San Diego based not for profit leveraging the healing power of music to help those suffering from homelessness. By providing a better quality of life, these groups are also strengthening the community at large.

Christy Turlington Burns, birthed Every Mother Counts (Nov. 9) with the goal of providing a more equitable landscape by ensuring all women have access to quality, respectful and equitable maternity care. Too few women have the access they need. This organization if making huge headway with over $21M invested in public education, community engagement and grant making. Spanning 29 programs in 9 countries and serving 1M women, babies, healthcare providers and children; this group is saving lives and leveling the global healthcare inequities.

One Mind (Nov. 23). When Shari and Garen Staglin's son, Brandon, was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 1990, they realized that advancements in scientific research were vital to understanding mental illness - and so they took action. On their Napa Valley vineyard in 1995, they started the Music Festival for Brain Health, an event that to this day brings together wineries, chefs, top-bill musicians and scientists to raise awareness and funding for brain health research.

Staglin Family Vineyard's SALUS wines donate 100% percent of the sales profits to their non-profit One Mind. Through the Staglins' vision, efforts and outreach; more than $515 million has been raised over the past three decades to support an impressive portfolio of brain health initiatives. One Mind has seeded and accelerated important work in brain science with a steadfast focus on and awareness of the urgency to deliver hope to patients and families touched by brain injury and illness.

Aim High (Nov. 30) believes every student has the right to a quality education. Join in to learn how its summer enrichment program, designed for middle schoolers from low-income neighborhoods is igniting a love of learning and yielding real results. 97% of Aim High alumni graduate high school and go on to college.

The St. Supéry #GivingTuesday sessions are free to join and at the perfect hour to grab a glass and toast to the innovative programs and creative fundraising efforts. Sip St. Supéry wines knowing that each six-bottle assortment provides $75 to your choice of featured organization.

Wine and travel aficionados are encouraged to plan their next trip to the Napa Valley around giving back. Select the cause and date of your preference and join Swain and up to 20 other giving-minded individuals for an intimate summer 2022 winery lunch paired with its estate wines for $500 per person note St. Supéry in your direct donation to the featured charity.

Acquire the zoom links to join the #GivingTuesday Chats and find out more about the wine giveback sets at https://stsupery.com/givingtuesday.

