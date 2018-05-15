St. Thomas High School Summer Programs

Campers ranging from high school to elementary may choose from full-day coed academic prep, enrichment, theater, debate, quiz bowl, elite sports camps for boys, and much more.

The goal is to provide a rich variety of engaging opportunities which spark curiosity while improving core skills through a wide variety of fun yet challenging activities in the classroom, on the field, on the stage, in the computer lab or in the film room, all directed to developing lifelong learners and champions for life.

Age-­specific sessions introduce curious young minds to technology, engineering, math, 3D printing, laser cutting, creative writing, and documentary making with Teen Eagle TV. With hands­-on direction supported by acclaimed STH faculty, campers broaden their world and enhance their abilities exploring what they truly love doing, all while meeting new friends.

The commitment to summer athletic camps is entrenched in the St. Thomas mission that athletes learn the valuable lessons of dedication and discipline yielding more than just individual performance outcomes, but the lifelong reward of pride in their personal and program achievement. Eagle varsity coaches and select staff take a personal interest in all campers to help them improve their individual performance with a deeper level of self confidence through high-tempo and team-building experiences.

Camp STH has proven to be particularly popular for rising 6th-8th graders. The co­-ed academic prep and enrichment experience helps prepare for the transition from middle school to high school and beyond. The program builds a strong cognitive, strategic and creative foundation of skills and knowledge, as well as social and recreational activities to give middle school students a fun summer.

Debuting in 2018 is the Olympic Challenge Camp originated exclusively for campers entering 4th and 5th grades with an emphasis on interaction that allows for exploring and creating.

In whole Summer@STH pairs academic achievement with personal growth with campers uncovering hidden talents and forging new friendships.

