St. Thomas University Appoints Raquel Regalado as Director of the Ethical Leadership Institute

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Thomas University (STU) has announced today the appointment of Ms. Raquel Regalado as Director of STU's Ethical Leadership Institute. A graduate of St. Thomas University's College of Law, Ms. Regalado has been a litigator for over two decades, and her career reflects a deep commitment to the people and issues she represents. Her leadership experience will be instrumental in the continued growth and success of the Ethical Leadership Institute, as STU remains dedicated to its mission of graduating ethical leaders for the global community.

Raquel Regalado is the first Miami-born Hispanic woman elected to the Miami-Dade County Commission, as well as the first former Miami-Dade County School Board Member to serve on the Board of County Commissioners. Currently, Ms. Regalado serves as Miami-Dade County Commissioner for District 7. She is the Chairwoman of the County's Infrastructure, Operations and Innovation Committee, and the Vice-Chair of the Airport Committee. She is also the Chairwoman of the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority, which is the governing body for Tri-Rail, South Florida's commuter system running from Miami to the Palm Beaches.

"Ethical Leadership is a signature program at St. Thomas University," shared STU President David A. Armstrong, J.D. "Raquel's appointment underlines our emphasis on the continued growth of one of our most successful programs, and her skills and experience will be instrumental in illustrating the application of ethical leadership in real-world scenarios to our students." President Armstrong established the Ethical Leadership Institute in 2019, shortly after his installation as STU President. The Institute, which offers Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctoral degrees, combines studies in humanities, behavioural and social sciences, business and management, research methods, and technology to advance students' ability to navigate complex professional environments and facilitate positive change.

"I am humbled by the opportunity to participate in St. Thomas University's commitment to ethical leadership and to fostering Catholic convictions, character, vocation, and excellence in our students and community," said Ms. Regalado. "Today, I am embracing the privilege of serving my alma mater in this new capacity."

Ms. Regalado's appointment has already energized the students and faculty. "We are excited to welcome Raquel as part of the Academic team here at STU," said STU Provost Michelle Johnson-Garcia. "She has hit the ground running, and her enthusiasm is palpable. We look forward to evolving our Ethical Leadership Institute into a world class example of excellence in ethical leadership and the manifestation of our STU mission."

