St. Thomas University Mourns the Passing of Miami Gardens Mayor Shirley Gibson

News provided by

St. Thomas University

17 Oct, 2023, 14:03 ET

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Thomas University (STU) joins the residents and friends of the City of Miami Gardens in mourning the passing of Mayor Shirley Gibson. Mayor Gibson was instrumental in the 2003 establishment of Miami Gardens as a city, and its first mayor, serving for two terms. Upon its establishment, Miami Gardens became Florida's largest Black-majority city.

Mayor Gibson was a two-time STU alumna, earning a B.A. in Criminal Justice in 1981, and an M.A. in Pastoral Ministries in 2023. In 2013, she also received an honorary Doctorate from the University. She played a key role in the connection between the City of Miami Gardens and St. Thomas University. Her leadership was pivotal to the growth of the city, and in turn, the continued growth and success of STU.

Mayor Gibson was a champion for the citizens of Miami Gardens, and her guidance and stewardship inspired its residents to take ownership of their newly founded city. After leaving office, Mayor Gibson's mentorship and constant presence was treasured by a new wave of leadership, including City of Miami Gardens Mayor, Oliver G. Gilbert, III, who became the city's Mayor in 2012. Mayor Gilbert went on to become the Chairman of Miami-Dade County's Board of Commissioners. Current Mayor, Rodney Harris, continues Gibson's legacy, celebrating her drive and dedication, "I am thankful for her vision."

Mayor Gibson's vision lives on in projects such as Jazz in the Park, and Miami Garden's City/University Partnership, an initiative providing courses and training to help city residents upskill and improve their economic mobility. St. Thomas University is proud to be part of that partnership, and will continue to honour Mayor Gibson's legacy as the University continues the fruitful relationship with the City of Miami Gardens and its citizens.

"Shirley Gibson was a pillar of everything that is necessary to build a successful city," commented David A. Armstrong, J.D., President of St. Thomas University. "She was a police officer. An elected official. And she was a friend. We will always be in her debt for helping to establish our ongoing relationship with Miami Gardens, and we will always thank her for being a shining example of what is possible when regular citizens dedicate themselves to the betterment of their community."

We pray that Mayor Shirley Gibson's life continues to inspire generations of leaders and citizens in the City of Miami Gardens. May her soul, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.

About St. Thomas University
St. Thomas University (STU) is a private, non-profit Catholic institution committed to the academic and professional success of its students who become ethical leaders in our global community. Rich with cultural and international diversity, STU is the only Catholic, Archdiocesan university in Florida.

On our beautiful campus and online, the university's College of Health Sciences & Technology, Benjamin L. Crump College of Law, Gus Machado College of Business, and Biscayne College offer 61 undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate degree programs.

In 2020, STU launched our Limitless five-year strategic plan, based on the pillars of limitless Devotion, limitless Opportunities, and limitless Results. The plan was conceived to provide students with a magical collegiate experience which incorporates mentoring faculty, character formation activities outside the classroom, and required real-world experience before graduation.

Contact: Carlos de Yarza | St. Thomas University | [email protected] | 305.474.6949

SOURCE St. Thomas University

Also from this source

St. Thomas University designa a Raquel Regalado como directora del Ethical Leadership Institute

St. Thomas University designa a Raquel Regalado como directora del Ethical Leadership Institute

St. Thomas University (STU) anunció hoy la designación de la Sra. Raquel Regalado como directora del Ethical Leadership Institute de la STU. Graduada ...
St. Thomas University Appoints Raquel Regalado as Director of the Ethical Leadership Institute

St. Thomas University Appoints Raquel Regalado as Director of the Ethical Leadership Institute

St. Thomas University (STU) has announced today the appointment of Ms. Raquel Regalado as Director of STU's Ethical Leadership Institute. A graduate...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Obituaries

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.