St. Thomas University Mourns the Passing of Miami Gardens Mayor Shirley Gibson

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Thomas University (STU) joins the residents and friends of the City of Miami Gardens in mourning the passing of Mayor Shirley Gibson. Mayor Gibson was instrumental in the 2003 establishment of Miami Gardens as a city, and its first mayor, serving for two terms. Upon its establishment, Miami Gardens became Florida's largest Black-majority city.

Mayor Gibson was a two-time STU alumna, earning a B.A. in Criminal Justice in 1981, and an M.A. in Pastoral Ministries in 2023. In 2013, she also received an honorary Doctorate from the University. She played a key role in the connection between the City of Miami Gardens and St. Thomas University. Her leadership was pivotal to the growth of the city, and in turn, the continued growth and success of STU.

Mayor Gibson was a champion for the citizens of Miami Gardens, and her guidance and stewardship inspired its residents to take ownership of their newly founded city. After leaving office, Mayor Gibson's mentorship and constant presence was treasured by a new wave of leadership, including City of Miami Gardens Mayor, Oliver G. Gilbert, III, who became the city's Mayor in 2012. Mayor Gilbert went on to become the Chairman of Miami-Dade County's Board of Commissioners. Current Mayor, Rodney Harris, continues Gibson's legacy, celebrating her drive and dedication, "I am thankful for her vision."

Mayor Gibson's vision lives on in projects such as Jazz in the Park, and Miami Garden's City/University Partnership, an initiative providing courses and training to help city residents upskill and improve their economic mobility. St. Thomas University is proud to be part of that partnership, and will continue to honour Mayor Gibson's legacy as the University continues the fruitful relationship with the City of Miami Gardens and its citizens.

"Shirley Gibson was a pillar of everything that is necessary to build a successful city," commented David A. Armstrong, J.D., President of St. Thomas University. "She was a police officer. An elected official. And she was a friend. We will always be in her debt for helping to establish our ongoing relationship with Miami Gardens, and we will always thank her for being a shining example of what is possible when regular citizens dedicate themselves to the betterment of their community."

We pray that Mayor Shirley Gibson's life continues to inspire generations of leaders and citizens in the City of Miami Gardens. May her soul, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.

