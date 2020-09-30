St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher Center adding Foundational Skills Services and expanding reach to Pontiac community

DETROIT, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the Detroit area's oldest non-profit educational organizations, St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher Center (SVSF), is adding Foundational Skills Services for Metro-Detroit and expanding its reach into Pontiac, through two generous grants and partnerships.

Beginning this month, SVSF will be adding Foundational Skills Services for the community. This program is focused on men and women whose reading level is below the sixth grade and may not, for example, be able to fill out a job application. Utilizing Foundational Skills training, SVSF offers initially remote (and post-COVID, in person) one-on-one tutoring to improve a person's reading level, which then allows for individuals to prepare for a GED/High School Equivalency test. This new program is being funded through grants from Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation (DESC) and United Way for Southeastern Michigan (UWSEM).

Heading the effort will be SVSF's newest staff leader, Audrean Williams, the non-profit's Adult Basic Education Manager. Williams has nearly 50 years in education, having spent 47 with the Wayne County Community College District as well as having taught in the Detroit Public Schools system. She is also the former director of Detroit's Youth Development Commission.

"Offering guidance, providing opportunities, ensuring connections and supporting the community are all components of an effective Adult Education program," said Williams. "I am pleased to join an effective team that understands the challenges and pursued success of adult learners. It is my endeavor to enhance the foundational skills and personal growth of our participants."

Further funding from UWSEM will enable SVSF to expand its free remote Adult Education program to Pontiac residents. Services will include Foundational Skills, GED/High School Equivalency tutoring and Workforce Development preparation. Services will be available remotely for Pontiac residents in need of Adult educational assistance.

"Serving more people than ever is so critical right now and the need has increased so much," said Diane Renaud, Executive Director of SVSF. "Our focus on all of our communities and expansion into Pontiac, will be to give people a real chance to find a sustaining job, through education."

About St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher Center

St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher Center began in 1844 as St. Vincent's Academy in Detroit, a kindergarten for orphaned children. Now celebrating its 175th year, the organization has grown and evolved, continuing to fulfill its mission of serving at-risk families by providing free, personalized educational support for children and adults. These programs are designed to help build self-sufficiency skills for academic and employment success, personal achievement and dignity. Visit http://www.svsfcenter.org/ to learn more.

