St. Vincent Home for Children Names New Director of Programs

NORMANDY, Mo., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Vincent Home for Children Board of Trustees and executive leadership team have announced it has hired James Keeton as its Director of Programs. Mr. Keeton joined the agency on January 11, 2021. He is a Licensed Professional Counselor with a Masters Degree in Counseling and a Master of Arts in Christian Ministry. Mr. Keeton brings decades of experience working in the behavioral health industry, with a specific focus on helping children.

St. Vincent Home for Children works with youth facing significant life challenges through therapeutic supports that enable them to improve their lives, families, and the community. The agency offers individual and group therapy, including one-on-one and family counseling, emergency shelter services and transitional living support, early outreach and intervention programs, and substance use education. As Director of Programs, Mr. Keeton will serve on the executive leadership team, he will oversee all program operations, and lead the clinical services department in providing individualized care and counseling to youth and families in our community.

"We are very excited to welcome Mr. Keeton to St. Vincent," said Latosha Fowlkes, St. Vincent Home for Children Executive Director. "He is a dedicated mental health professional and brings to the table a unique set of leadership skills and passion for helping youth in need. He understands our community and our clients and shares our dedication to making a difference in the lives of those we serve."

Keeton comes to St. Vincent from Initial Independence, Inc., where he served as State Director of Missouri and Ohio. Prior to that, Mr. Keeton was Manager of School-Based Services at Provident, Inc., and a therapist with Center Pointe Hospital. He received a Master of Christian Ministry and a Master in Counseling from Missouri Baptist University, and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Central Missouri. He is a Trauma Awareness Ambassador, Certified Mental Health Aide, and is currently serving as Board Vice President of Phoenix Behavioral Health.

ABOUT ST. VINCENT

Founded in 1850, St. Vincent provides high-quality, professional treatment and residential services to meet the changing needs of hundreds of struggling children and families at no charge each year. St. Vincent is a safe and caring community where youth receive life-changing opportunities that build character, self-respect, and life skills to reach their highest potential. Call 314-261-6011 for information.

Contact:

Becky Reichardt

St. Vincent Home for Children

[email protected]

cellphone: 314-717-5738

SOURCE St. Vincent Home for Children

Related Links

https://www.saintvincenthome.org

