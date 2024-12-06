STA Comments on the Nomination of Paul Atkins as SEC Chair by President-Elect Donald Trump

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Traders Association ("STA") President and CEO Jim Toes today issued the following comment on the nomination of Paul Atkins as the next Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"):

"This nomination of Paul Atkins signals a commitment to strong, balanced leadership at a time of critical importance for our nation's economic well-being. Mr. Atkins understands the need for balance—ensuring investor protections while enabling capital markets to flourish. His consistent and proven commitment to sound and common-sense policymaking will undoubtedly strengthen both the SEC and the U.S. economy.

Since serving as a Commissioner at the SEC during pivotal moments in the agency's history, Mr. Atkins has remained a well-regarded and relevant voice, consistently offering thoughtful and informed perspectives on our capital markets and the relationship between regulation, investor protection and economic growth. STA looks forward to working with him and all SEC Commissioners to ensure that our capital markets remain fair, orderly and efficient, and facilitate capital formation for companies of all sizes."

About STA



STA is a bipartisan organization that serves individuals employed in the financial services industry. Comprised of more than 15 affiliate organizations across the United States and Canada, STA advocates on behalf of and fosters collaboration among its members, while also representing their interests with legislators, regulators and other industry organizations. In accordance with its founding principle, Dictum Meum Pactum ("My Word Is My Bond"). For more information, please visit https://securitytraders.org/

Media Contact

Rafi Reguer

Forefront Communications for STA

(718) 781-4946

[email protected]

SOURCE Security Traders Association