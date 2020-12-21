Stability Cannabis Announces "StabiliSale" - Oklahoma's Largest Medical Marijuana Patient Appreciation Sale

The annual event is built as a statewide patient appreciation event, with discounts ranging from 25% up to 75% off all medical marijuana and CBD products storewide. In additional, numerous in-store events will be taking place each day of the StabiliSale . Those events include a meet-and-greet experience with Stability's head cultivator and 'regional food bank day' where Stability has pledged to donate 5 meals to the Oklahoma regional food bank for every purchase made.

"Stability Cannabis is honored to give back to patients statewide with our annual patient appreciation event. We expect more than 3,000 medical marijuana patients from all 77 counties statewide to visit Stability during the sale week" said chief executive officer Denver Kitch. "While every single product will be discounted storewide, we will have daily flash deals that are unpublished. Patients can take advantage of the 75% off daily deals by visiting in person with a new deal each day of the event" he added.

Trey Hughes, dispensary manager of Stability Cannabis, added "This event has been in planning phases for months and I've never seen a bigger sale anywhere in the country during my eight years of dispensary management. This event will be huge for patients across the state, especially those on a budget during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Stability Cannabis has added additional staff, security, parking, and increased inventory to handle the expected crowds. The Stability Cannabis dispensary is one of the largest cannabis superstores in the state and is located at 1043 South Meridian in Oklahoma City. Stability is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, was voted Oklahoma's "Best Cannabis Store" for 2020, and features more than 250 products from dozens of producers.

Oklahoma City based Stability Cannabis operates one of the largest indoor cannabis cultivation, processing and retail operations in Oklahoma with a 90,000 sq. ft. footprint. Stability provides a diverse array of award-winning cannabis products to retail dispensaries and processors, as well as operating one of Oklahoma's largest dispensaries. Learn more at StabilityCannabis.com.

