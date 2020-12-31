Stability Cannabis Donates 515 Pounds of Food and Cash for 4,020 Meals to Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma

Stability Cannabis, one of Oklahoma's largest vertically integrated medical marijuana companies, announced the donation as part of its StabilityGives charitable campaign. "We had a two-part effort to support the Regional Food Bank. First, our employees worked together to donate 515 pounds of nonperishable food. Second, as a company we pledged to donate $5 for every purchase made at our Stability Cannabis dispensary on December 29, 2020," explained David Lewis, chief operating officer of Stability Cannabis.

During the event, nearly 200 customers participated. "Stability rounded up our donation to $1,005 – a donation sufficient to provide 4,020 meals to needy Oklahomans. 4,020 meals plus more than 500 pounds of additional food given by our employees will make a tremendous impact for folks in need during this pandemic winter," added Denver Kitch, chief executive officer of Stability Cannabis.

About Stability Cannabis

Oklahoma City based Stability Cannabis operates one of the largest indoor cannabis cultivation, processing and retail operations in Oklahoma with a 90,000 sq. ft. footprint. Stability provides a diverse array of award-winning cannabis products to retail dispensaries and processors, as well as operating one of Oklahoma's largest dispensaries. Learn more at StabilityCannabis.com.

SOURCE Stability Cannabis

Related Links

https://www.stabilitycannabis.com

