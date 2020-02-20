Stability Cannabis Retail Superstore Grand Opening Celebration March 6-7, 2020

The event will be held at 1043 S. Meridian in Oklahoma City beginning at 12:01 am on Friday March 6, 2020 and concluding at midnight on Saturday March 7, 2020. Licensed medical marijuana patients do not need a ticket to attend. The event features food trucks, live music, vendor booths, mega deals which change every couple hours and education on medical cannabis for new patients. The grand opening celebration is expected to draw more than 1,500 patients over two days.

"Our goal is to welcome all patients and create a community around our cannabis campus just 3 blocks south of I-40 on Meridian Avenue in central Oklahoma City," said general manager David Norris. "With 8 checkout registers to prevent long lines, hundreds of products, a VIP concentrates corner, and mega deals better than most patients have ever seen, every patient is invited to visit Stability on this special grand opening," Norris added. The Stability Cannabis superstore dispensary is open 24 hours a day and is located adjacent to Stability's cultivation and processing operation creating a unique experience for patients.

Established as one of the largest indoor cultivators and processing operations in Oklahoma, Stability is now expanding its footprint with the opening of the first retail superstore.

Stability Cannabis of Oklahoma City has previously been named an "Innovator of the Year" by the Journal Record and Oklahoma's "Top Workplace" by the Oklahoman. In additional Stability's products have won awards from High Times Cannabis Cup and Oklahoma's Cowboy Cup.

About Stability Cannabis

Oklahoma City based Stability Cannabis operates one of the largest indoor cannabis cultivation, processing and retail operations in Oklahoma with a nearly 90,000 sq. ft. footprint. Stability provides a diverse array of award-winning cannabis products to retail dispensaries and processors. Learn more at StabilityCannabis.com.

