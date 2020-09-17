Stability Cannabis Voted "Best Cannabis Retail Store" in Oklahoma

"Stability Cannabis is honored to be voted the best cannabis retail store in Oklahoma! We are especially proud of all our dispensary employees who create the most welcoming and supportive atmosphere for patients in the entire state," said chief executive officer Denver Kitch.

Stability opened the 4,000 square foot cannabis superstore in January 2020 and has served patients from 72 of Oklahoma's 77 counties. "The fact that patients have driven more than 5 hours round trip to visit Stability Cannabis tells us we are creating something special," added chief operating officer David Lewis.

Stability Cannabis is located at 1043 South Meridian in Oklahoma City and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and features more than 250 products.

About Stability Cannabis

Oklahoma City based Stability Cannabis operates one of the largest indoor cannabis cultivation, processing and retail operations in Oklahoma with a 90,000 sq. ft. footprint. Stability provides a diverse array of award-winning cannabis products to retail dispensaries and processors, as well as operating one of Oklahoma's largest dispensaries. Learn more at StabilityCannabis.com.

