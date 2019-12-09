Stability Cannabis Voted Oklahoma's Best Workplace and CEO Denver Kitch Named Top Small Business Leader

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ranking, compiled by The Oklahoman, is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research firm Energage, LLC, a leading provider of employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few. More than 41,000 Oklahoma employees were surveyed across all industries, and Stability Cannabis was named "Best Workplace" employers with fewer than 125 employees while CEO Denver Kitch was honored with the an individual award for highest individual leadership score among Oklahoma executives.

Stability Cannabis Ranked #1 Workplace in Oklahoma for 2019

"We are grateful to each of our employees who provided candid feedback on our culture. Our hope is that every employer in Oklahoma continues to grow and foster authentic and positive workplaces," said David Lewis, chief operating officer of Stability Cannabis.

Stability Cannabis has a unique workplace with a progressive benefits package dubbed the 'Perk Package' which includes medical insurance and retirement plans for all employees, as well as unlimited unpaid leave, discounted on site meals, and employee discounts on retail products. Stability maintains one of the highest rates of productivity per employee in the industry.

"The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results."

"Stability was founded in the fourth quarter of 2018 and today has nearly 50 employees. That is incredibly fast growth, and we invest daily in our long-term sustainability by intentionally building our culture," said Stability Cannabis chief executive officer Denver Kitch.

Austin Clay, chief cultivator for Stability added "This recognition is a result of our intentionality in hiring and our effort to cultivate what we call 'The Stability Vibe'. It seems to be working!"

About Stability Growth

Oklahoma City based Stability Cannabis operates one of the largest indoor cannabis cultivation and processing facilities in America with more than 85,000 square feet of high-tech cultivation. Stability provides a diverse array of award-winning cannabis products to retail dispensaries and processors.

