Stability Cannabis Wins at High Times Cannabis Cup

Stability Cannabis placed second statewide in Indica Flower cultivation – the largest segment of the Oklahoma Cannabis market. Stability also was voted the fifth best preroll producer in Oklahoma. Additionally, Stability worked in collaboration with 918 OG, who placed second in non-solvent concentrates with a Mimosa Live Rosin using cannabis grown by Stability.

"With more than 10,000 licensed cultivators and processors in Oklahoma, winning two top awards is a significant recognition of our team's hard work" Stability Cannabis chief executive officer Denver Kitch said. "We are grateful to our 150 dedicated employees and patients statewide who support Stability and voted for this recognition at the largest event of its kind" Kitch added.

This is the third consecutive year Stability Cannabis has been named a winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup.

"Stability is a high-volume cultivator with more than 100,000 square feet of canopy in production, and this recognition proves high-quality output can be maintained at large scale. We are proud to support tens of thousands of patients across Oklahoma" said Austin Clay, chief cultivation officer of Stability Cannabis.

About Stability Cannabis

Oklahoma City based Stability Cannabis is one of the largest cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary operations in the American Midwest. Learn more at StabilityCannabis.com.

SOURCE Stability Cannabis