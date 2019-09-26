Stability Growth Awarded 'Innovation in Business & Industry' Recognition

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Stability Growth is dedicated to being an innovator in lighting systems and climate controls as a foundation for being a leader in cannabis cultivation across Oklahoma," said chief grower Austin Clay. "Recognition by The Journal Record as a 2019 innovator in the medical and pharmaceutical sector is the latest edification of our unique approach to cannabis cultivation" he added.

The Journal Record released their annual Innovation in Business & Industry magazine as part of their "Innovator of the Year" program which honors and recognizes businesses who "changed the market and created a better place to live and work". Oklahoma City based Stability Growth, the market leader in cannabis cultivation, was recognized for innovative lighting and climate controls as well as nitrogen packaged cannabis for patient safety for 2019.

"Patient safety and product efficacy are the reason we invest so heavily in our processes, packaging and procedures at Stability. Our exclusive packaging approach for Oklahoma grown cannabis is simply a game changer for patients," said chief operating officer David Lewis.

Stability Growth utilizes a proprietary pesticide-free integrated pest management program as well as an exclusive food grade nitrogen packaging system to provide contaminant free and shelf-stable medical cannabis to dispensaries across the state. "Our distribution footprint is expanding rapidly and Stability now distributes products to dispensaries and processors in nearly 40 counties across Oklahoma," added chief executive officer Denver Kitch.

State Question 788 legalized medical marijuana in Oklahoma. Stability Growth is now Oklahoma's largest indoor cannabis cultivator by production capacity and facility size.

