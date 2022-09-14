Stable Kernel Appoints Jason Russell as New CEO

Russell will lead the Atlanta-based enterprise software development company that serves a diverse portfolio of clients including 10+ Fortune 500 partners

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stable Kernel , a leading builder of scalable enterprise software solutions, today announced Jason Russell as its new CEO. As company co-founder, Russell has been with Stable Kernel for eight and a half years and is taking over from Joe Conway, founder and former CEO, who left the company August 1 to explore new pursuits.

Russell has nearly 20 years of success as a mobile technology and software solutions entrepreneur, visionary, and leader. He joined Stable Kernel in 2014 as co-founder, managing partner, and chief revenue officer and added the responsibilities of chief operating officer three years ago. As CEO, Russell will oversee the company's vision and strategic operations, and work with the executive leadership team to further strengthen the Stable Kernel brand as it continues to expand its clients, service offerings, talent, and revenue.

"As co-founder and now as CEO, it has been a privilege to help take Stable Kernel's growth to new heights alongside our stellar executive leadership team and talented team of technologists, designers, analysts, and operational specialists who believe in our vision and have been so supportive throughout this transition," said Russell. "As we move into this next exciting phase, I am grateful to our founder and former CEO, Joe Conway, for bringing me into Stable Kernel as a co-founder years ago. We remain committed to Joe's legacy of delivering the highest quality software to ensure that our customers and partners excel and fulfill their business objectives."

Since its founding, Stable Kernel has grown its portfolio of clients, including 10+ Fortune 500 partners, by building scalable software solutions that solve real problems for industry-leading enterprises. Every day, millions of users depend on software developed by Stable Kernel.

Atlanta-based software company Stable Kernel builds scalable software solutions for cutting-edge enterprises including some of the most innovative Fortune 500 companies in the world. Founded in 2013, the company has been building groundbreaking software solutions that are reliable, scalable, innovative, and solve real problems for industry-leading enterprises, allowing them to move their business forward. For more information, visit: www.stablekernel.com or follow Stable Kernel on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter @stablekernel .

