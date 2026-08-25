Stable Sea Expands WisdomTree Relationship With Two New Tokenized Funds for Business Cash

WTSIX and FLTTX join WTGXX on Stable Sea Terminal, allowing eligible business users access to three tokenized, SEC-registered funds with low minimums via WisdomTree Securities, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stable Sea today announced it is expanding its strategic relationship with WisdomTree (NYSE: WT), a global asset manager with more than $150 billion in assets under management, by adding two new tokenized funds to Stable Sea Terminal: the WisdomTree Short-Duration Income Digital Fund (WTSIX) and the WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Digital Fund (FLTTX). The newly added funds build upon current access to the WisdomTree Treasury Money Market Digital Fund (WTGXX) on Stable Sea Terminal that began in April 2026, giving finance teams a choice of tokenized, SEC-registered funds to manage operating cash directly inside their treasury workflow.

The Opportunity: Idle Cash Meets a Fast-Growing Market

US businesses collectively hold more than $5 trillion in cash and cash-equivalent accounts that generate minimal to no interest, even as the infrastructure to deploy that cash has matured significantly. Tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), led by U.S. Treasury and money market products, have grown from roughly $6 billion in early 2025 to more than $31 billion by mid-2026, according to industry tracker RWA.xyz, a more than fivefold increase in about 18 months. Tokenized Treasury and money market products alone now account for more than $15 billion of that total, as industry-leading asset managers, including WisdomTree, bring institutional-grade, SEC-registered products onchain.

Despite that growth, most of the benefit has flowed to large institutions, crypto-native firms, and high-net-worth investors. Businesses that fall outside of these sectors — those managing payroll, vendor payments, and working capital rather than a trading desk — have largely been left out, limited not by demand but by high investment minimums, multiple account requirements, and manual back-office processes.

"US businesses collectively hold more than $5 trillion in cash and cash equivalent accounts that earn minimal to no interest, and most of them have no simple way to change that," said Tanner Taddeo, CEO and Co-Founder of Stable Sea. "Adding WTSIX and FLTTX gives finance teams real choice — not just a single yield-bearing option, but a ladder of tokenized funds they can match to the cash flow needs of their business. That's the same kind of cash segmentation large treasury desks have used for decades, now available to any operator inside one platform."

WisdomTree Funds Accessible Through Stable Sea Terminal

Stable Sea Terminal gives finance teams a single cash management platform where they can choose to put idle cash to work across various tokenized funds. With this expansion, eligible Terminal users may choose among three tokenized WisdomTree funds, each with different investment objectives and characteristics:

WisdomTree Treasury Money Market Digital Fund (WTGXX) An SEC-registered money market fund investing in short-term, U.S. Treasury securities, with daily dividend accrual, a 0.25% expense ratio, $1 minimum and SEC yield (7-day) of 3.46%.*

An SEC-registered money market fund investing in short-term, U.S. Treasury securities, with daily dividend accrual, a 0.25% expense ratio, $1 minimum and SEC yield (7-day) of 3.46%.* WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Digital Fund (FLTTX) An SEC-registered fund that seeks to track an index, before expenses, of floating-rate US Treasury obligations, with a 0.05% expense ratio, $25 minimum, and SEC yield (30-day) of 3.75%*.

An SEC-registered fund that seeks to track an index, before expenses, of floating-rate US Treasury obligations, with a 0.05% expense ratio, $25 minimum, and SEC yield (30-day) of 3.75%*. WisdomTree Short-Duration Income Digital Fund (WTSIX) An actively managed fund seeking income consistent with preservation of capital, with a 0.40% expense ratio, $25 minimum, and SEC yield (30-day) of 4.41%.*

"Businesses of every size are looking for ways to put idle cash to work, and onchain yield-generation gives them access to financial products once reserved for institutional treasury desks," said Will Peck, Head of Digital Assets at WisdomTree. "Bringing WTSIX and FLTTX to the Stable Sea Terminal extends that access to a new audience, in a format built for how finance teams already operate, rather than asking them to adapt to new infrastructure."

Built To Allow Access for Businesses, Including those Historically Locked Out

High minimums have long put institutional-grade cash management out of reach for the smallest and least-resourced businesses; a gap that falls hardest on groups that already face steeper barriers to capital. Women-owned businesses, for example, typically start with roughly half the capital of male-owned peers ($75,000 vs. $135,000, on average), and are more likely to rely on personal savings and credit cards rather than a business line of credit to manage cash flow, according to Federal Reserve Small Business Credit Survey data cited by the National Women's Business Council. Despite this, women-owned businesses now number more than 14 million and generate an estimated $2.7 trillion in annual revenue.

"Women business owners already start with less capital and lean more heavily on personal savings and credit cards just to keep the lights on," said Corinne Goble, CEO of the Association of Women's Business Centers. "When institutional-grade cash management tools are gated behind six- and seven-figure minimums, the businesses that could benefit most from a few extra points of yield are the ones locked out of it. Lowering that floor so a $25 balance can potentially earn a similar yield as a $10 million one is a meaningful step toward leveling that playing field for the entrepreneurs our centers serve every day."

How It Works

Access to WTSIX and FLTTX is made available through the same integrated workflow Stable Sea already uses for WTGXX: eligible Stable Sea Terminal users establish a relationship with WisdomTree Securities, Inc., an SEC-registered broker-dealer, enabling them to place orders to buy or sell funds from the Stable Sea dashboard.

Stable Sea Terminal is available today. Businesses can sign up at stablesea.com to move, manage, and grow treasury capital, onchain and off, from a single platform.

Sign up at: stablesea.com

*Yield figures for WTGXX, FLTTX, and WTSIX are as of August 21, 2026, and are variable, not guaranteed, and will change with market conditions, including changes in interest rates and credit ratings. Performance data shown represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be higher or lower than that quoted. Income and/or dividends are not guaranteed.

Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of each Fund before investing. There are risks associated with investing, including possible loss of principal.

You could lose money by investing in the Funds. Although WTGXX seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the Funds is not a bank account and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Funds' adviser is not required to reimburse the Funds for losses, and you should not expect that the adviser will provide financial support to the Funds at any time, including during periods of market stress.

WTGXX, FLTTX, and WTSIX are distributed by WisdomTree Securities, Inc., Member FINRA. Blockchain technology is a relatively new and untested technology, with little regulation; potential risks include vulnerability to fraud, theft, or inaccessibility, and future regulatory developments could affect its viability.

About Stable Sea

Stable Sea is the simplest way for global businesses to move, manage, and grow capital onchain and off. Stable Sea Terminal gives finance teams a single place to move capital via stablecoins, earn yield through tokenized real-world assets, and access institutional-grade digital assets — combining onchain efficiency with enterprise-grade controls. For more information, visit stablesea.com.

Stable Sea is not a broker-dealer, does not provide investment advice and does not determine which fund is appropriate for any customer.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a diverse suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions, private market investments and digital asset-related products. Our offerings empower investors to shape their financial future and equip financial professionals to grow their businesses. Leveraging the latest financial infrastructure, we create products that emphasize access and transparency and provide an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we offer next-generation digital products and services related to tokenized real-world assets and stablecoins, as well as our institutional platform, WisdomTree Connect™, and blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime®*, and have expanded into private markets through the acquisition of Ceres Partners' U.S. farmland platform.

* The WisdomTree Connect institutional platform and WisdomTree Prime digital wallet and digital asset services are made available through WisdomTree Digital Movement, Inc., a federally registered money services business, state-licensed money transmitter and financial technology company (NMLS ID: 2372500) or WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC, and may be limited where prohibited by law. WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business. Visit https://wisdomtreeconnect.com, https://www.wisdomtreeprime.com or the WisdomTree Prime mobile app for more information.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $197.3 billion in assets under management globally, inclusive of assets managed by Ceres Partners, LLC as of the last reportable period.

WisdomTree Securities, Inc. serves as distributor to the Funds and as an application way broker-dealer and it does not provide investment advice and does not determine which fund is appropriate for any customer. For more information about WisdomTree, WisdomTree Connect and WisdomTree Prime, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

Please visit us on X at @WisdomTreeNews.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AVAILABLE VIA WISDOMTREE CONNECT AND WISDOMTREE PRIME:

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | NOT A BANK DEPOSIT | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT SIPC PROTECTED | NOT INSURED BY ANY GOVERNMENT AGENCY

The products and services available through WisdomTree Connect and the WisdomTree Prime app are not endorsed, indemnified or guaranteed by any regulatory agency.

About the Association of Women's Business Centers

The Association of Women's Business Centers (AWBC) is a national 501(c)(3) organization and the leading voice and resource for igniting the economic power of women's entrepreneurship. AWBC advocates for and supports a network of more than 140 Women's Business Centers (WBCs) across the United States. Through this network, entrepreneurs receive access to free coaching, networking opportunities, small business resources, training, and other tools to help them start, grow, and succeed.

SOURCE Stable Sea