Stable Sea Announces Strategic Relationship with WisdomTree to Bring Tokenized Treasury Access to Businesses

The collaboration expands Stable Sea Terminal into onchain treasury management, enabling businesses to earn yield by investing operating cash in tokenized real world assets while managing payments and liquidity in a single platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stable Sea today announced a strategic relationship with WisdomTree (NYSE: WT), a global asset manager with more than $150 billion in assets under management, to bring tokenized treasury access to businesses.

This collaboration enables Stable Sea users to earn yield by investing operating cash in, and gaining exposure to, WisdomTree's tokenized money market fund, which may have been challenging to access in existing workflows. Stable Sea users will be able to access WisdomTree tokenized funds in an embedded workflow in Stable Sea's technology platform. Leveraging this technology, eligible Stable Sea users may establish a limited scope broker-dealer relationship with WisdomTree Securities, Inc., an SEC registered broker-dealer, for the purpose of facilitating transactions in shares of select WisdomTree tokenized funds, beginning with the WisdomTree Treasury Money Market Digital Fund (WTGXX).

For many businesses, treasury products providing yield have historically been out of reach. Operating cash is frequently left idle in business checking accounts earning near-zero yield, while access to institutional-grade money market and fixed income products can require high minimums, multiple accounts, and manual processes. Stable Sea is changing that by creating the technology platform that delivers a modern, business-friendly treasury experience to facilitate interaction with stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), with daily dividend accrual, continuous 24/7/365 yield allocation based on intra-day holdings, and daily liquidity availability via WTGXX.

"US businesses collectively hold more than $5 trillion in cash and cash equivalent accounts that earn minimal to no interest," said Tanner Taddeo, CEO and Co-Founder of Stable Sea. "This collaboration with WisdomTree brings institutional-grade cash management and 24/7/365 yield exposure into a technology product built for modern operators. Businesses should be able to put idle cash to work with the same efficiency and sophistication as large financial institutions without the complexity."

Tokenized MMFs: A New Operating Model for Business Cash Management

Tokenized money market funds are one of the fastest-growing segments of on-chain financial products. Assets in tokenized U.S. Treasury and money market funds have grown from under $1 billion in early 2024 to more than $10 billion by early 2026, driven by offerings from major asset managers like WisdomTree. This rapid adoption reflects growing business demand for modern, always-on access to cash-equivalent products delivered through blockchain-based infrastructure.

Tokenized money market funds are digital versions of traditional, regulated money market funds designed to modernize access, settlement, and liquidity for business treasury operations.

For businesses, this enables:

24/7 trading with instant settlement: Investors can potentially move into yield-bearing assets in real time via a broker-dealer, eliminating T+1 delays of traditional markets, and unlocking the efficiency and liquidity advantages of tokenized assets .

Investors can potentially move into yield-bearing assets in real time via a broker-dealer, eliminating T+1 delays of traditional markets, and unlocking the efficiency and liquidity advantages of tokenized assets . Continuous Interest Allocation: Dividends accrue daily with continuous allocation 24/7/365 for transfers based on intra-day holdings, including weekends and holidays.

Dividends accrue daily with continuous allocation 24/7/365 for transfers based on intra-day holdings, including weekends and holidays. Automated cash management: Businesses can set rules to automatically sweep idle balances into tokenized money market or fixed income products and sweep funds back when liquidity is needed via order routing to WisdomTree Securities, Inc.

Together, these capabilities transform money market funds into an always-on, programmable treasury tool designed for modern business operations.

"Tokenization is transforming how investors and institutions access financial products," said Will Peck, Head of Digital Assets at WisdomTree. "Our connectivity with Stable Sea extends that innovation to a new audience enabling businesses to access registered funds in an efficient and digitally native way. Treasury management use cases have been a leading driver of the adoption we have seen of our tokenized money market fund WTGXX in the past year. We're thrilled to bring this product to more businesses throughout the United States through our collaboration with Stable Sea."

This functionality is made available via an integrated workflow connecting Stable Sea's technology platform with WisdomTree's regulated ecosystem. To access WisdomTree funds, users must be onboarded and approved, as applicable, to establish a limited scope broker-dealer relationship with WisdomTree Securities, Inc., and to potentially establish a relationship with other WisdomTree entities based on desired services. Through this relationship, users can provide instructions via the Stable Sea platform to facilitate transactions with WisdomTree for select registered funds and access other services.

Read more about the WisdomTree Treasury Money Market Digital Fund here.

For more information about WisdomTree Connect, please visit: https://www.wisdomtreeconnect.com.

Get started with Stable Sea Terminal

Move, manage and grow your capital onchain and off

Built for global businesses, Stable Sea Terminal gives finance teams a single technology platform to move, manage and grow treasury capital using stablecoin and digital asset infrastructure. Businesses interested in modernizing their business and treasury operations — including earning yield on operating cash, enabling low-cost global payments, and accessing tokenized financial products — can request access to Stable Sea Terminal today.

Sign up at: https://www.stablesea.com/product

Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please visit this link. Read the prospectus carefully before investing. There are risks associated with investing, including possible loss of principal.

You could lose money by investing in the Fund. Although the Fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the Fund is not a bank account and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Fund's adviser is not required to reimburse the Fund for losses, and you should not expect that the adviser will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress.

WTGXX is distributed by WisdomTree Securities, Inc., Member FINRA.

A blockchain is an open, distributed ledger that digitally records transactions in a verifiable way. A distributed ledger is a database in which data is stored in a decentralized manner. A blockchain stores transaction data in "blocks" that are linked together to form a "chain", and hence the name blockchain. Tokenization is the recording of digital representations of Fund shares on an applicable blockchain.

Blockchain technology is a relatively new and untested technology, with little regulation. Blockchain systems could be vulnerable to fraud, particularly if a significant minority of participants colluded to defraud the rest. Potential risks also include vulnerability to theft, or inaccessibility, and future regulatory developments could affect its viability. Blockchain networks can also experience delays in transaction processing and settlement, particularly during periods of high network congestion or increased transaction volume. Flaws or errors in blockchain integrated recordkeeping could negatively impact the execution or recordkeeping of transactions in Digital Fund shares. Blockchain networks typically impose transaction fees in the form of the network's native digital asset. These fees can be unpredictable and may vary significantly depending on network conditions and levels of congestion. Investors should note that they may experience materially different service levels on different blockchains.

Cybersecurity attacks affecting a Digital Fund's third-party service providers, the application used to transact in Digital Fund shares, blockchain network, or the issuers of securities in which a Digital Fund invests may subject a Digital Fund to many of the same risks associated with direct cybersecurity breaches.

Please read the Fund's prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund's risk profile.

About Stable Sea

Stable Sea is the simplest way for global business to move, manage and grow capital onchain and off. Stable Sea Terminal gives finance teams a single place to move capital via stablecoins, earn yield through tokenized real-world assets, and access institutional-grade digital assets — combining onchain efficiency with enterprise-grade controls. For more information, visit www.stablesea.com.

Stable Sea is not a broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a diverse suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions, private market investments and digital asset-related products. Our offerings empower investors to shape their financial future and equip financial professionals to grow their businesses. Leveraging the latest financial infrastructure, we create products that emphasize access and transparency and provide an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we offer next-generation digital products and services related to tokenized real world assets and stablecoins, as well as our institutional platform, WisdomTree Connect™, blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime®*, and have expanded into private markets through the acquisition of Ceres Partners' U.S. farmland platform.

* The WisdomTree Connect institutional platform and WisdomTree Prime digital wallet and digital asset services are made available through WisdomTree Digital Movement, Inc., a federally registered money services business, state-licensed money transmitter and financial technology company (NMLS ID: 2372500) or WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC, in select U.S. jurisdictions and may be limited where prohibited by law. WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business. Visit https://www.wisdomtreeconnect.com, https://www.wisdomtreeprime.com or the WisdomTree Prime mobile app for more information.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $159.98 billion in assets under management globally, inclusive of assets under management related to our recently completed acquisition of Ceres Partners, LLC as of the last reportable period.

WisdomTree Securities, Inc. does not custody assets in connection with the described transactions.

For more information about WisdomTree, WisdomTree Connect and WisdomTree Prime, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

Please visit us on X at @WisdomTreeNews.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AVAILABLE VIA WISDOMTREE CONNECT AND WISDOMTREE PRIME:

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | NOT A BANK DEPOSIT | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT SIPC PROTECTED | NOT INSURED BY ANY GOVERNMENT AGENCY

The products and services available through WisdomTree Connect and the WisdomTree Prime app are not endorsed, indemnified or guaranteed by any regulatory agency.

SOURCE Stable Sea